People Are So Touched By This Dad Who Asked For A Pic Of His Son And His Boyfriend

"Send me the pic of u and ur boy toy."

Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Louis and his 18-year-old son, Louis Jr., from California.

Louis Sr., who asked that his surname not be used for this story, works at a restaurant, and he said that he's "really close with [his] customers."
When some customers asked about his son, Louis Sr. brought up his son's boyfriend, Christian. He then texted his son for a photo to show them. "Send me the pic of u and ur boy toy," he wrote.

Louis Jr. told BuzzFeed News he was incredibly moved by the simple request from his father — "I just love that my dad was showing off me and Christian," he said — so he decided to tweet about it.

So my dad shows off my boyfriend and I at work 😭:’)
Golden Boy☀️ @ninoCachondo

So my dad shows off my boyfriend and I at work 😭:’)

"So my dad shows off my boyfriend and I at work 😭:’)," Louis jr. tweeted with a screenshot of the message.

The tweet blew up big time, with many people moved by the simple act of a father supporting his gay son.

@ninoCachondo Wow Y’all are so fucking adorable. We need to protect you at all costs!
Love, Blake @williamblakeoff

@ninoCachondo Wow Y’all are so fucking adorable. We need to protect you at all costs!

@ninoCachondo
10 hour 10 minute @WiktoriaWelke

@ninoCachondo

Some people wished their own dads were as supportive.

@ninoCachondo I wish my dad was like this 😞 y’all cute asf
Miggy||#NEVERAGAIN @miggymigz23

@ninoCachondo I wish my dad was like this 😞 y’all cute asf

While others just loved that Louis Sr. used the term "boy toy."

@ninoCachondo lmao of you and your boy toy omg
Ho Engine, Engage @EmilioEmm

@ninoCachondo lmao of you and your boy toy omg

@ninoCachondo What's even cuter is that he doesn't say send me a picture of you &amp; your boyfriend. He calls him your boy toy😆☺️
Zathras @Babylon_Squared

@ninoCachondo What's even cuter is that he doesn't say send me a picture of you &amp; your boyfriend. He calls him your boy toy😆☺️

"I really love the comments toward my dad," Louis Jr. said. "Everyone was telling how much they love my dad—that he was the father of the year."

Louis Jr. said that one person told him, "Oh, I'm straight and my dad doesn't even do this with me." "It's not even us being gay," he said. "It's just my dad accepting who I'm in love with."
Louis Jr. said that one person told him, "Oh, I'm straight and my dad doesn't even do this with me."

"It's not even us being gay," he said. "It's just my dad accepting who I'm in love with."

Louis Sr. also appreciated the kind comments. "It makes me feel good that people are out there giving me props," he said.

But there has also been some negative reaction to the post — proof in itself as to why a dad embracing his gay son is so important.

Louis Sr. said that one person suggested that he be fired from his job, while others have commented that they didn't understand how he could "accept that" from his son.

"It makes me beyond angry," Louis Sr. said. "Somebody is saying what about my son?

Louis Jr. said he tries to ignore the negative comments. "They try to give themselves power through us and if i let that happen, it gives them power," he said. "If I stay quiet it gives them no attention and no attention is brought them."

Louis Sr. said he has always loved and supported his son. "Always— ever since day one," he said. "Ever since he came out to us."

He wants other parents to be as supportive of their kids as he is. "We brought them in this world, you know," he said.
He wants other parents to be as supportive of their kids as he is.

"We brought them in this world, you know," he said.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

