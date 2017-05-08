Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Teen Wouldn't Stop Talking In His Physics Class So His Dad Surprised Him

"My parents threatened me so much with this."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Bradley "Brad" Howard. He's a 17-year-old from Texas.

Brad Howard

And this is his Dad, also named Bradley, who also goes by Brad.

Brad (the teen) was recently ~misbehaving~ in his physics class. 'I like to talk a lot, and so my teacher kept emailing my dad about it,' he told BuzzFeed News.His dad told BuzzFeed News that his son 'likes to be the life of the party, which gets him in trouble from time to time.'His dad responded with a threatening promise. 'For some reason I said 'hey, if we get another call I'm going to show up in school and sit beside you in class,'' Dad Brad said.
Brad Howard

Brad (the teen) was recently ~misbehaving~ in his physics class. "I like to talk a lot, and so my teacher kept emailing my dad about it," he told BuzzFeed News.

His dad told BuzzFeed News that his son "likes to be the life of the party, which gets him in trouble from time to time."

His dad responded with a threatening promise. "For some reason I said 'hey, if we get another call I'm going to show up in school and sit beside you in class,'" Dad Brad said.

Unfortunately for Teen Brad, that call came. "Friday is my only day off, so my wife wakes me up and says 'Brad it’s time for you to go to school.' I thought ‘oh no, what have I done,'" the dad said.

'I didn't even notice him until after I had said hi to all of my friends, but I was super shocked,' the teen said on finding his dad waiting for him by his desk.
Brad Howard

"I didn't even notice him until after I had said hi to all of my friends, but I was super shocked," the teen said on finding his dad waiting for him by his desk.

“I was a bit nervous being there among the teenagers," said the dad. The high school experience was really a lot for the father. “Mentally I hadn’t prepared to go into a situation like that," he said.

The dad said that his son's friends seemed to enjoy it. “I think they had a good time. Especially knowing that Bradley was put in an uncomfortable situation.'
Brad Howard

The dad said that his son's friends seemed to enjoy it. “I think they had a good time. Especially knowing that Bradley was put in an uncomfortable situation."

The teen's sister posted evidence of the visit from the family's group chat and people found it really funny.

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..da… https://t.co/ATjLIbI4jA
Molli Howard @mollih04

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..da… https://t.co/ATjLIbI4jA

Reply Retweet Favorite
@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 hahahahahahaha shut up! i love this
Brooke G @ohmybrookey

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 hahahahahahaha shut up! i love this

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people really related to the threat.

My parents threatened me so much with this https://t.co/figKP07wT5
CT @Coletucker4202

My parents threatened me so much with this https://t.co/figKP07wT5

Reply Retweet Favorite
My parents would threaten all the time. https://t.co/WVjAiHeH8c
Smoke'A'Hontas 🦉 @AniitaOcampo1

My parents would threaten all the time. https://t.co/WVjAiHeH8c

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone else went through the same thing.

My mom did this once in 4th grade and I was HORRIFIED https://t.co/iGbqj58RvX
Trop Fusion @ModifiedCorn

My mom did this once in 4th grade and I was HORRIFIED https://t.co/iGbqj58RvX

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Greatness!" said another person. "This is just good parenting."

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 Greatness! This is just good parenting.
Don McEvoy @The_Coach_Mac

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 Greatness! This is just good parenting.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The dad said that the physics teacher was grateful—but he's not looking to babysit his son in the future. “I pray it was one time thing," he said. "I don’t think I’d ever do it again.”

Brad Howard

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews