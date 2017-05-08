Brad Howard

Brad (the teen) was recently ~misbehaving~ in his physics class. "I like to talk a lot, and so my teacher kept emailing my dad about it," he told BuzzFeed News.

His dad told BuzzFeed News that his son "likes to be the life of the party, which gets him in trouble from time to time."

His dad responded with a threatening promise. "For some reason I said 'hey, if we get another call I'm going to show up in school and sit beside you in class,'" Dad Brad said.