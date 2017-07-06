Sections

People Are Laughing At How This Dad Expertly Messed With His Daughter After Taking Away Her Phone

"This is wonderful."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Jonathan Olanolan with his two daughters: 15-year-old Alyvea and 8-year-old Leilani. They live in Modesto, California.

"I like to make people laugh," the dad told BuzzFeed News. "That’s what I’m always trying to do, put a smile on my girls' faces.”
Jon Olanolan

Jon said that he often messes with them— he once did this to Alyvea's room. "I was trying to teach her a lesson because she never puts the toilet paper back on the roll," he said.

Jon Olanolan

Around three weeks ago, the dad took away Alyvea's phone as punishment. On Saturday night—while his oldest daughter was hanging out with her friend, Bailee— he slid this note under her door.

So my friend got her phone taken away and her dad slid this under her door
bailee🥀 @bailee_xox

People were pretty into the troll.

@bailee_xox @SpiengleThomas 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Mr Ronaldo @mkwame90

As were the teens. "We both laughed at it when we found it," said Alyvea.

@bailee_xox @AskingAmy This is wonderful. I love it.
Lori Bossert @nystems

"Dad game is strong in this one..." one person responded.

@bailee_xox Dad game is strong in this one...
Eva Destruction @EvaDestrction

"Omg that is so mean...and hilarious."

@bailee_xox @JennaTMo Omg that is so mean....and hilarious
Lisa Vee @LisaCanada18

"This is probably one of the best punishments I've ever seen!"

@bailee_xox @emmasIater This is probably one of the best punishments I've ever seen!
Libby Belcher @Libby_816

"When Daddio is a savage-o."

@bailee_xox @TheOneLeviosaur When Daddio is a savage-o.
BBW Chica @ImpaledOnAPyre

"Tell her to turn her Read receipts on," another person joked.

@bailee_xox Tell her to turn her Read receipts on
Jeff @JayJazzi

@bailee_xox I would've been sitting there like:
🤴🏾King of Kings @B1G_CAM

And this person wondered about Alyvea's phone privileges.

@bailee_xox She better have got her phone back soon after that 😂
Stanley Jackson @StanleyJayee

Bailee Helton told BuzzFeed News that she requested that her friend's dad return her phone after the ~Twitter fame~—but it DIDN'T WORK.

Bailee Helton

The dad said that his daughter will have her phone back "pretty soon."

Bailee Helton

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

