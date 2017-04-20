Sections

This Woman Says She Was Sent An Unsolicited Dick Pic And People Are So Confused By The Guy's Explanation

Wait, what?

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Grace Haberman. She's a 20-year-old from Seattle.

To the dick she replied: "Um?"

The guy blamed his decision on...her accessory.

Grace Haberman

Haberman posted the convo on Twitter and everyone was confused.

Wait, what?

So, a choker means someone wants unsolicited peen pics?

"Where is the logic?"

Someone provided a helpful graph.

What universe?

No fallacy here.

This person seemed to find the argument totally sound.

But lots of people did NOT. "Bbiiiiittttccccchhhhhh.. it means she likes accessories not ya pencil dick."

"The response from the internet has been extremely shocking to me," Haberman said. "I didn't think it would get the attention that it did. I was most surprised at the amount of guys who agreed with the logic behind it."

"Ohhhh damn you had on a choker I'm sorry!"

"It's a piece of jewelry," Haberman said "not a sign to send unwanted pictures to me."

Grace Haberman

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

