People Are Destroying Their Keurig Coffee Makers In Protest And Then Sharing The Evidence

"I pulled an 'Office Space' with my Keurig..."

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
This past week the Washington Post reported allegations that Roy Moore, a Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old, and pursued three other teenage women, when he was in his 30s.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Wes Frazer / Getty Images

Sean Hannity's coverage of the news has drawn criticism, with people claiming that the Fox News host has been too soft in his treatment of the allegations against Moore.

Hannity told his viewers on Thursday not to rush to judgment about the allegations. "Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” he said.
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Responding to the backlash, several companies said that they would pull their ads from Hannity's show.

This tweet from the company was made in response to criticism from Angelo Carusone, the president of the liberal group Media Matters for America, a company that has previously asked companies to stop advertising on Hannity's show.
@Keurig / Via Twitter: @Keurig

On Sunday, people on Twitter were upset about the advertisers pulling out, and focused specifically on one of those companies—Keurig, which had announced Saturday it would no longer run ads on Hannity's show.

@lindslovesdogs Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Linds. We worked with our media partner and FOX news… https://t.co/zJQfpCfEdx
Keurig @Keurig

Now, the backlash to Keurig's relationship with Hannity is being quickly followed with... backlash to Keurig ending that relationship.

People are posting videos of themselves destroying their Keurig coffee makers. In the below footage, a machine drops to cement and shatters. "Hope you're happy, Keurig," says a voice, after the machine is destroyed.

.@Keurig made a decision to pull ads from the @seanhannity show. This decision is disgusting, and will not be tole… https://t.co/nOWTK46pqC
Mike @Fuctupmind

.@Keurig made a decision to pull ads from the @seanhannity show. This decision is disgusting, and will not be tole… https://t.co/nOWTK46pqC

@AngeloJohnGage called it the "Keurig Smash Challenge." He used a hammer to destroy the coffee maker.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig... Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challe… https://t.co/Zx6awVodUq
Angelo John Gage @AngeloJohnGage

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig... Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challe… https://t.co/Zx6awVodUq

Here's a look at the wreckage:

@AngeloJohnGage / Via Twitter: @AngeloJohnGage

In this footage, a Keurig is destroyed with what appears to be a baseball bat. "Piece of shit," the voice in the video says.

Look what I found #BoycottKeurig #Keurig
Reverend Bob Levy @TheRevBobLevy

Look what I found #BoycottKeurig #Keurig

Someone else apparently used a brick to obliterate the appliance.

Break your Keurig! #BoycottKeurig
Greg Kourse Tainte 🇺🇸 @GTainte

Break your Keurig! #BoycottKeurig

Another person used a golf club.

Join me &amp; @AngeloJohnGage in the #KeurigSmashChallenge &amp; learn how to crush your drives as a bonus.… https://t.co/gqgTtGdAx7
Snoop Bailey @vol80

Join me &amp; @AngeloJohnGage in the #KeurigSmashChallenge &amp; learn how to crush your drives as a bonus.… https://t.co/gqgTtGdAx7

People are reporting that they have thrown their Keurig machines in the trash.

@Keurig @GoAngelo Thrown out my #BoycottKeurig &amp; replaced w/Bella K Cup !!
FISHING GODDESS @AFishingGoddess

@Keurig @GoAngelo Thrown out my #BoycottKeurig &amp; replaced w/Bella K Cup !!

@ShariLeeParkes @Keurig @lindslovesdogs @mrcoffee I have 2 @Keurig coffee makers baby! Both in garage because their… https://t.co/hKUtx3EN6I
Patriot @Trumper56

@ShariLeeParkes @Keurig @lindslovesdogs @mrcoffee I have 2 @Keurig coffee makers baby! Both in garage because their… https://t.co/hKUtx3EN6I

@Cernovich @vivelafra @Keurig @seanhannity Just threw my Keurig coffee maker and coffee in trash went back to my ol… https://t.co/skq9xBTjcc
J Parries @j_parries

@Cernovich @vivelafra @Keurig @seanhannity Just threw my Keurig coffee maker and coffee in trash went back to my ol… https://t.co/skq9xBTjcc

My Keurig coffee maker goes in the dumpster on Monday morning! Thank you for bringing this to my attention. https://t.co/DO8nAPLxgS
Sam Hill @SamHillAAA

My Keurig coffee maker goes in the dumpster on Monday morning! Thank you for bringing this to my attention. https://t.co/DO8nAPLxgS

Another account tweeted a photo of the pods for the machine. "You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after pulling your ad from Sean Hannity," the tweet read.

. @Keurig check out all the coffee we purchase from you. You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after… https://t.co/VHqJBcRjHh
MAGAnificient @MAGAnificient

. @Keurig check out all the coffee we purchase from you. You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after… https://t.co/VHqJBcRjHh

Others seem to be happy with Keurig's decision to pull advertising. This person implied that Christmas was going to be full of Keurig gift-giving.

@AngeloJohnGage Everyone on my Christmas list gets a keurig this year ...you get a keurig! You get a keurig!
robert nicastro @joltnjoey

@AngeloJohnGage Everyone on my Christmas list gets a keurig this year ...you get a keurig! You get a keurig!

Keurig did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

