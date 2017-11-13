People Are Destroying Their Keurig Coffee Makers In Protest And Then Sharing The Evidence

This past week the Washington Post reported allegations that Roy Moore, a Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old, and pursued three other teenage women, when he was in his 30s.
Sean Hannity's coverage of the news has drawn criticism, with people claiming that the Fox News host has been too soft in his treatment of the allegations against Moore.
Responding to the backlash, several companies said that they would pull their ads from Hannity's show.
Advertisement
On Sunday, people on Twitter were upset about the advertisers pulling out, and focused specifically on one of those companies—Keurig, which had announced Saturday it would no longer run ads on Hannity's show.
People are posting videos of themselves destroying their Keurig coffee makers. In the below footage, a machine drops to cement and shatters. "Hope you're happy, Keurig," says a voice, after the machine is destroyed.
@AngeloJohnGage called it the "Keurig Smash Challenge." He used a hammer to destroy the coffee maker.
Here's a look at the wreckage:
In this footage, a Keurig is destroyed with what appears to be a baseball bat. "Piece of shit," the voice in the video says.
Advertisement
Someone else apparently used a brick to obliterate the appliance.
Another person used a golf club.
People are reporting that they have thrown their Keurig machines in the trash.
Advertisement
Another account tweeted a photo of the pods for the machine. "You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after pulling your ad from Sean Hannity," the tweet read.
Others seem to be happy with Keurig's decision to pull advertising. This person implied that Christmas was going to be full of Keurig gift-giving.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.