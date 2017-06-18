People Reacted Like Really Mature Adults After Scientists Encountered This Dick-Shaped Creature

“The abyss is the largest and deepest habitat on the planet, covering half the world’s oceans and one third of Australia’s territory, but it remains the most unexplored environment on Earth," said Dr. Tim O’Hara, chief scientist of the expedition.

According to O'Hara, understanding this habitat is key to helping to preserve it: "This will assist in its conservation and management and help to protect it from the impacts of climate change, pollution and other human activity."