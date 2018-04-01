Here Are The Best Of The Worst April Fools' Day Pranks On The Internet For 2018

1. This Russian Facebook filter by Snapchat.
2. This fake phone screen crack from Yelp:
3. An app called "Sixth Sense" from Honda:
4. And then there's this fake Lexus ad — "the world’s first service that uses human genetics to match you with the car of your genes":
5. This in-flight cycling studio:
6. This "ZipAll" outfit from REI:
7. Netflix's announcement that it now owns Seth Rogen:
The company proved it's totally not a cop by referring to him, in part, as a "prolific marijuana-doer."
8. Amazon "will deliver your favorite authors to your front door":
9. "Roku Happy Streaming Socks," which, according to this fake advertisement, will let you navigate the video service without a remote. "Motion sensors allow you to swipe your foot to browse your home screen," the ad's narrator says:
10. This vacuum for easy Lego sorting:
11. A "Beer Bath Bomb" by Lush.
12. Then there's "Knees & Toes," a new product from Head & Shoulders:
13. The "SodaSoak" from SodaStream, so you can bathe in seltzer:
14. This "NEW chocolate Whopper" with a "chocolate cake bun" and "raspberry syrup" topping:
15. This snack, which has listed "organic unicorn" and "organic vegetable oil" among its ingredients:
16. These Hidden Valley Ranch beauty products like "Uh Huh Honey BBQ eyeshadow."
"Shine like a freshly baked chicken breast in our Valley Girl Glow Up highlighter, and be anything but basic in our Bae-con eyeshadow."
17. Kale churros at Disney World:
18. Some "White Castle whey" so you can get ~swole~:
19. These "Essential Pretzel Oils":
20. This "Where's Waldo?" game on Google Maps:
21. And "Jäger Balm" from Jägermeister:
22. Also, this impossible Easter Egg hunt:
23. This mom who put googly eyes on a bunch of stuff:
24. This mom with a pun prank:
25. This mom who "goes hard" on the holiday.
26. And these kids, who were apparently pranked with some chocolate sprouts:
27. And then there's Sam's Club's cryptocurrency "bulkcoin," which it announced in a "press release" with a quote that included the word "hella"....
28. ...and Tumblr's attempt to get in on the *eyeroll emoji* hilarious *eyeroll emoji* cryptocurrency prank as well:
29. Furever Love, from eHarmony, to help pets find love:
30. Petco's "Beautiful Bond Salon," which will make people look like their pets:
31. And Rent the Runway posted a fake ad for "Rent the Runway for Dogs," which promises that "now your furry friend can access the entire dream closet too — for every day, special occasions or just because":
32. Then there's "rabbit-foraged herbs" from FreshDirect:
33. And finally, a bright spot — a sadly fake BBC News kids show called Newshound, hosted by a dog, Pebbles, and featuring segments like "Where are the best digging spots?"
A dog can dream.
