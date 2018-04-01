 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Here Are The Best Of The Worst April Fools' Day Pranks On The Internet For 2018

I regret to inform you...the brands are at it again.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This Russian Facebook filter by Snapchat.

Snap's April Fools' filter is the only good brand prank
Eric Morrow 🧐 @morroweric

Snap's April Fools' filter is the only good brand prank

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. This fake phone screen crack from Yelp:

I hate #AprilFools .. thought I cracked my screen @Yelp 😑
Hanna Maxfield @tmiHanna

I hate #AprilFools .. thought I cracked my screen @Yelp 😑

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. An app called "Sixth Sense" from Honda:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Advertisement

4. And then there's this fake Lexus ad — "the world’s first service that uses human genetics to match you with the car of your genes":

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

5. This in-flight cycling studio:

Today we’re excited to launch Virgin Australia Spin Class, the world’s first in-flight cycling studio.
Virgin Australia @VirginAustralia

Today we’re excited to launch Virgin Australia Spin Class, the world’s first in-flight cycling studio.

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. This "ZipAll" outfit from REI:

REI

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Advertisement

7. Netflix's announcement that it now owns Seth Rogen:

Via Netflix

The company proved it's totally not a cop by referring to him, in part, as a "prolific marijuana-doer."

Netflix / Via media.netflix.com

8. Amazon "will deliver your favorite authors to your front door":

Launching April 1st, Amazon Publishing will deliver your favorite authors to your front door. Watch as author @1PCornwell does whatever it takes to arrive on time. Who will you request? https://t.co/MU5480PVqE
Amazon Publishing @AmazonPub

Launching April 1st, Amazon Publishing will deliver your favorite authors to your front door. Watch as author @1PCornwell does whatever it takes to arrive on time. Who will you request? https://t.co/MU5480PVqE

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. "Roku Happy Streaming Socks," which, according to this fake advertisement, will let you navigate the video service without a remote. "Motion sensors allow you to swipe your foot to browse your home screen," the ad's narrator says:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Advertisement

10. This vacuum for easy Lego sorting:

*Adds to wishlist*
LEGO @LEGO_Group

*Adds to wishlist*

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. A "Beer Bath Bomb" by Lush.

Lush / Via lushusa.com

12. Then there's "Knees & Toes," a new product from Head & Shoulders:

Get ready for the launch of Head &amp; Shoulders Knees &amp; Toes body wash!
Head &amp; Shoulders @Headshoulders

Get ready for the launch of Head &amp; Shoulders Knees &amp; Toes body wash!

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. The "SodaSoak" from SodaStream, so you can bathe in seltzer:

SodaSoak / Via getsodasoak.com
Advertisement

14. This "NEW chocolate Whopper" with a "chocolate cake bun" and "raspberry syrup" topping:

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe.
Burger King @BurgerKing

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. This snack, which has listed "organic unicorn" and "organic vegetable oil" among its ingredients:

✨introducing unicorn balls - the colorful treat that is filled with MAGIC! ✨ don't miss the ark! gallop to the nearest store and grab ‘em by the handful.🦄 https://t.co/xvmrMPQ0jO
popchips @popchips

✨introducing unicorn balls - the colorful treat that is filled with MAGIC! ✨ don't miss the ark! gallop to the nearest store and grab ‘em by the handful.🦄 https://t.co/xvmrMPQ0jO

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. These Hidden Valley Ranch beauty products like "Uh Huh Honey BBQ eyeshadow."

Every Valley Girl knows you shouldn’t leave home without your Uh Huh Honey BBQ eyeshadow and a mini bottle of Bacon Ranch! Get your Hidden Valley Ranch inspired beauty products at https://t.co/ICzM6DDyMn 💚💙 https://t.co/NEDTU8cme8
Hidden Valley @HVRanch

Every Valley Girl knows you shouldn’t leave home without your Uh Huh Honey BBQ eyeshadow and a mini bottle of Bacon Ranch! Get your Hidden Valley Ranch inspired beauty products at https://t.co/ICzM6DDyMn 💚💙 https://t.co/NEDTU8cme8

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Shine like a freshly baked chicken breast in our Valley Girl Glow Up highlighter, and be anything but basic in our Bae-con eyeshadow."

We’re excited to debut Valley Girl, our new Hidden Valley Ranch inspired beauty line. Shine like a freshly baked chicken breast in our Valley Girl Glow Up highlighter, and be anything but basic in our Bae-con eyeshadow. Go to https://t.co/ICzM6DDyMn https://t.co/AD1b8i7gSV
Hidden Valley @HVRanch

We’re excited to debut Valley Girl, our new Hidden Valley Ranch inspired beauty line. Shine like a freshly baked chicken breast in our Valley Girl Glow Up highlighter, and be anything but basic in our Bae-con eyeshadow. Go to https://t.co/ICzM6DDyMn https://t.co/AD1b8i7gSV

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

17. Kale churros at Disney World:

Via Facebook: WaltDisneyWorld

18. Some "White Castle whey" so you can get ~swole~:

Do you wanna get SWOLE, noob?! Watch this! #WhiteCastleWhey
White Castle @WhiteCastle

Do you wanna get SWOLE, noob?! Watch this! #WhiteCastleWhey

Reply Retweet Favorite

19. These "Essential Pretzel Oils":

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: auntieannespretzels

20. This "Where's Waldo?" game on Google Maps:

Google Maps / Via google.com
Advertisement

21. And "Jäger Balm" from Jägermeister:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

22. Also, this impossible Easter Egg hunt:

How long do you think it will take them to realise there are no Easter eggs hidden #AprilFools
kylie cox @silverstarzzz

How long do you think it will take them to realise there are no Easter eggs hidden #AprilFools

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to see if the kids ever found any eggs.

23. This mom who put googly eyes on a bunch of stuff:

I come home from the gym and find that everything in my bathroom and kitchen is looking at me. My mom LOVES April Fools Day. It’s only fourteen minutes in. https://t.co/7A8q75Dhxv
Emily Bodnar @embod18

I come home from the gym and find that everything in my bathroom and kitchen is looking at me. My mom LOVES April Fools Day. It’s only fourteen minutes in. https://t.co/7A8q75Dhxv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Floridian Emily Bodnar, 21, told BuzzFeed News said that she found the eyes "absolutely hilarious."

"She’s really creative with it," she said. "I love the effort my mom puts into stuff."

She added, "And now I have to think of a way to top her."

24. This mom with a pun prank:

Totally forgot it was April fools my mum isn’t even funny
Chloe @chloemackay__

Totally forgot it was April fools my mum isn’t even funny

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to see how this mom feels about her daughter's unenthused reaction.

Advertisement

25. This mom who "goes hard" on the holiday.

If anyone was curious whether or not my mom goes hard for April Fools Day...Micki does not play around
Graceeeee @GraceE823

If anyone was curious whether or not my mom goes hard for April Fools Day...Micki does not play around

Reply Retweet Favorite

Grace Archer, 20, from Michigan told BuzzFeed News that this isn't the only prank that Micki, her mom, has executed this April Fools' Day.

"I discovered she also cut up brown paper in the shape of a letter 'E' and she said she made 'brownies,'" Archer said.

"She’s going to stuff my cousin's shoes with toilet paper so they don’t fit anymore," Archer added. "She is going to put her face in the pickle jar...most likely."

This mom is, according to her daughter, "a prank genius."

"My mom was a prank genius in college and she is resurrecting her talent," Archer said.

26. And these kids, who were apparently pranked with some chocolate sprouts:

Ready for Easter Basket #AprilFools
Robin Heath @HeathRobin

Ready for Easter Basket #AprilFools

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to see how the basket recipients felt about getting played.

27. And then there's Sam's Club's cryptocurrency "bulkcoin," which it announced in a "press release" with a quote that included the word "hella"....

Sam's Club / Via corporate.samsclub.com

28. ...and Tumblr's attempt to get in on the *eyeroll emoji* hilarious *eyeroll emoji* cryptocurrency prank as well:

Tumblr releasing an April Fools cryptocurrency only like a few weeks after emailing out a list of blogs compromised by Russian chaos agents is so fantastically 2018 https://t.co/vRmLNnCVpR
Ryan Broderick @broderick

Tumblr releasing an April Fools cryptocurrency only like a few weeks after emailing out a list of blogs compromised by Russian chaos agents is so fantastically 2018 https://t.co/vRmLNnCVpR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

29. Furever Love, from eHarmony, to help pets find love:

eHarmony

30. Petco's "Beautiful Bond Salon," which will make people look like their pets:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

31. And Rent the Runway posted a fake ad for "Rent the Runway for Dogs," which promises that "now your furry friend can access the entire dream closet too — for every day, special occasions or just because":

Rent The Runway / Via renttherunway.com

32. Then there's "rabbit-foraged herbs" from FreshDirect:

FreshDirect / Via freshdirect.com

33. And finally, a bright spot — a sadly fake BBC News kids show called Newshound, hosted by a dog, Pebbles, and featuring segments like "Where are the best digging spots?"

CBBC

A dog can dream.

CBBC

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App