People Are Predicting The Worst After Amazon Announced A New Key That Lets Delivery Drivers Into Your Home

"Amazon Key is a new service that allows strangers to enter your home, hide in your closet, and kill you in your sleep," one person responded. "Free with Prime!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday, Amazon announced a new service called "Amazon Key."

The new product works with Amazon's new Cloud Cam, an Amazon Key app, and a smart lock, to allow delivery drivers to drop off packages inside Prime customers' homes when they aren't around.

The kit costs $249.99.

Amazon says the delivery drivers are "thoroughly vetted."

"Amazon Key in-home deliveries are carried out by some of the same professional drivers who you trust to deliver your Amazon orders today," the company says.

"These individuals are thoroughly vetted, with comprehensive background checks and motor vehicle records reviews."

Because of the Cloud Cam, the delivery can be watched in real time or after the fact.

Amazon / Via amazon.com

"Each time a delivery driver requests access to a customer’s home, Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right address, at the intended time, through an encrypted authentication process," the company said. "Once this process is successfully completed, Amazon Cloud Cam starts recording and the door is then unlocked."

Amazon / Via amazon.com
The Amazon Key can be used for more than in-home deliveries.

"Schedule permanent access for your family members or give temporary access to recurring visitors like dog walkers, house cleaners, or out-of-town guests," the company says.
Amazon / Via amazon.com

"Schedule permanent access for your family members or give temporary access to recurring visitors like dog walkers, house cleaners, or out-of-town guests," the company says.

In response to the announcement, people predicted the absolute worst things to come of the new service — like murders.

*tomorrow* A string of murders have been linked to Amazon Key.
Mike Drucker @MikeDrucker

*tomorrow* A string of murders have been linked to Amazon Key. https://t.co/hNMibEOqbA

Murder.

Amazon Key is a new service that allows strangers to enter your home, hide in your closet, and kill you in your sleep. Free with Prime!
Michael Hicks @MikeH5856

Amazon Key is a new service that allows strangers to enter your home, hide in your closet, and kill you in your sleep. Free with Prime!

And more murder.

Amazon Peace is an innovative new offering that will allow an Amazon worker to enter your home and smother you with an Amazon pillow
Lich Piana @alexqarbuckle

Amazon Peace is an innovative new offering that will allow an Amazon worker to enter your home and smother you with an Amazon pillow

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Amazon for comment on the safety concerns.

Others wondered about the service's impact on pets.

*Calls Customer Service* Hi. I used the Amazon Key service and now my Xbox is missing. Also, they let my cat out. I'd like to cancel.
Kevin Plantz @KevinPlantz

*Calls Customer Service* Hi. I used the Amazon Key service and now my Xbox is missing. Also, they let my cat out. I’d like to cancel.

Freedom!

Amazon Key is a new service that lets Amazon release your pets into the yard.
Seanan McGuire @seananmcguire

Amazon Key is a new service that lets Amazon release your pets into the yard. https://t.co/EJ6dMMdWk3

By the way, Amazon doesn't advise using the service if your pets can approach the front door.

This person speculated that a guy was responsible for the tech.

@verge Who's the creep marketing guy who thought of this? Cause it was a guy. No woman would think this would go down good.
Schumi777 @schumii777

@verge Who’s the creep marketing guy who thought of this? Cause it was a guy. No woman would think this would go down good.

@verge Know who'll ❤️ this? The Amazon driver who returned to our house at 10pm, 4 hrs after delivery, asking my gf…
Simon Wroe @simon_wroe

@verge Know who'll ❤️ this? The Amazon driver who returned to our house at 10pm, 4 hrs after delivery, asking my gf… https://t.co/pPuu3NERk7

@verge When they deliver things by chucking them over the gate into shrubberies, the last thing I want them to have…
Mica Busch @IcarusGlider

@verge When they deliver things by chucking them over the gate into shrubberies, the last thing I want them to have… https://t.co/eZH313gS9C

feel like if amazon had a black exec or two on the team this "give a stranger a key to your house" thing would have been nipped in the bud
Oliver Willis @owillis

feel like if amazon had a black exec or two on the team this "give a stranger a key to your house" thing would have been nipped in the bud

This person worried about the safety of those making the Amazon deliveries.

This will get black &amp; brown Amazon delivery people killed.
Sam White @samwhiteout

This will get black &amp; brown Amazon delivery people killed. https://t.co/dxfYQGCWrK

Others, however, seemed down with the access.

Amazon Key looks pretty cool tbh 🤔
Josh @josh_garza_

Amazon Key looks pretty cool tbh 🤔

"COME INSIDE AND LET’S GET WEIRD, BEZOS."

I am totally okay with #AmazonKey. COME INSIDE AND LET'S GET WEIRD, BEZOS.
Blair Herter @blairherter

I am totally okay with #AmazonKey. COME INSIDE AND LET’S GET WEIRD, BEZOS.

Amazon Key will be available Nov. 8.

Coming soon: Amazon Key! Coming soon to A&amp;E: The Amazon Key Murders.
Ben Crystal @Bennettruth

Coming soon: Amazon Key! Coming soon to A&amp;E: The Amazon Key Murders.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

