Michelle Obama Just Gave This 3rd Grader An ''A+" And People Absolutely Love It

"She loves that Mrs. Obama is brown and has hair like hers."

Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday, Michelle Obama gave a 9-year-old a top grade for her school project. The former first lady's strong endorsement made people on Twitter insanely happy.

Jim Young / AFP / Getty Images

The little girl chose to do her third-grade Open House project on the former first lady, according to her mom Audrey Dow. She even matched one of the first lady's outfits!

Audrey Dow / Via Twitter: @ADCollegeOpp
"She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher," Dow wrote on Twitter. "She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself."

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make s… https://t.co/imjOhjTMZ7
Audrey Dow @ADCollegeOpp

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make s… https://t.co/imjOhjTMZ7

Let's take a closer look at this poster:

@ADCollegeOpp / Via Twitter: @ADCollegeOpp

Cursive!

@ADCollegeOpp / Via Twitter: @ADCollegeOpp

On Wednesday Michelle Obama responded to the project, giving the 3rd grader an "A+."

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr
Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr

People loved that Michelle Obama responded to the little girl and her poster. One person said that the teacher now has to give her the exact same, great grade.

@MichelleObama The teacher has to give her an A+ now.
Wakanda Sykes @steenfox

@MichelleObama The teacher has to give her an A+ now.

Someone else suspected that mini-Michelle might be pretty excited about having heard from Michelle herself.

@MichelleObama You just made this girl's life! 💙💙💙💙
jenvallez @sophieandlili

@MichelleObama You just made this girl’s life! 💙💙💙💙

"Watch this child," one person instructed about the 9-year-old. "She's going places."

@MichelleObama Watch this child. She's going places.
paladine @paladine

@MichelleObama Watch this child. She’s going places.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Dow to get mini-Michelle's take on the first lady's response.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

