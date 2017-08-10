 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

A Cat Crashed This Baseball Game And It Was Pretty Spectacular

"Rally Cat – Forever in our hearts."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday the Kansas City Royals played the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in Missouri.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

In the sixth inning, much to everyone's delight, the game was interrupted by a cat.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Here's Lorenzo Cain, admiring the new addition to the outfield.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

HELLO HUMAN SPORTS PEOPLE! IT IS I! CAT!

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

Shortly after sauntering past Cain...

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

DON'T MIND ME!

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

...the fun came to an END.

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

A messy one.

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

The cat did not seem so ~keen~ on leaving the outfield.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

"Ouch." – This Poor Guy, 2017

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

(Don't worry, he'll live.)

HE'S OKAY
Matt @MPHackmann

HE'S OKAY

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the cat was successfully removed.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Yadier Molina hit a grand slam after the incident and the Cardinals ended up winning 8-5. OBVIOUSLY, because of the good luck cat.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

"We are feline pretty good!" the team tweeted. The Cardinals honored the cat's responsibility for the win with an emotional video.

We are feline pretty good! Remember the last time we had a rally animal? #RallyCat
St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

We are feline pretty good! Remember the last time we had a rally animal? #RallyCat

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Rally Cat- Forever in our hearts," the footage concludes.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Cardinals to learn the current whereabouts of Rally Cat, mostly so we can find it and pet it and squeeze it.
@Cardinals / Via Twitter: @Cardinals

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Cardinals to learn the current whereabouts of Rally Cat, mostly so we can find it and pet it and squeeze it.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews