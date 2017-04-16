Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are So Touched By How This Dad Hilariously Handled His 6-Year-Old Daughter's Accident

"This dad is too pure for the world."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Ben Sowards and his 6-year-old daughter, Valerie. They live in Utah.

On Friday, Valerie had an accident at school. His wife, Connie, told her husband that she was crying and that she wanted to go home.'My heart kind of just broke,' the dad told BuzzFeed News. So, he splashed some water on himself.
Lucinda Sowards

On Friday, Valerie had an accident at school. His wife, Connie, told her husband that she was crying and that she wanted to go home.

"My heart kind of just broke," the dad told BuzzFeed News. So, he splashed some water on himself.

And left to pick up Valerie looking like this.

He said that he quietly entered the school office, and then asked for Valerie's backpack to cover up his own 'accident.' 'She looked at me with just the biggest incredulity,' he said.
Lucinda Sowards

He said that he quietly entered the school office, and then asked for Valerie's backpack to cover up his own "accident."

"She looked at me with just the biggest incredulity," he said.

Valerie found it hilarious and her dad made her feel a lot better. "She was laughing about it," he said. "It was so funny."

Lucinda Sowards

Lucinda, Valerie's 17-year-old sister, tweeted pics of her dad's move of solidarity and people seriously loved it.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel s… https://t.co/0y1oQP9e43
lucinda @LucindaSowards

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel s… https://t.co/0y1oQP9e43

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Dads like this make my heart happy."

@LucindaSowards @_DesireeCorryn dads like this make my heart happy
cal @caliLive__

@LucindaSowards @_DesireeCorryn dads like this make my heart happy

Reply Retweet Favorite

He got a great rating.

11/10 wholesome dad https://t.co/dlJDrKKWRq
chavez 🇲🇽 @queridochavito

11/10 wholesome dad https://t.co/dlJDrKKWRq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Too pure.

@LucindaSowards THIS DAD IS TOO PURE FOR THE WORLD
🔥Mr Mistyeye 🔥 @toastysquirrl

@LucindaSowards THIS DAD IS TOO PURE FOR THE WORLD

Reply Retweet Favorite
@LucindaSowards @dolanslutt awwwww
Akaysia.Dolan @dolantwinsfan87

@LucindaSowards @dolanslutt awwwww

Reply Retweet Favorite
@LucindaSowards @tyyreeee
Jordan @Jordannunez__

@LucindaSowards @tyyreeee

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Me as a dad."

@LucindaSowards @thomas6_1 @mayacooper30 me as a dad
Colb @colb__y

@LucindaSowards @thomas6_1 @mayacooper30 me as a dad

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lucinda told BuzzFeed News that the gesture was so typical of her father.

Around four years ago, the teen fell on her face while ice-skating. 'He Facetimed me,' she said. 'He had vividly painted a black eye that matched mine.'
Lucinda Sowards

Around four years ago, the teen fell on her face while ice-skating. "He Facetimed me," she said. "He had vividly painted a black eye that matched mine."

Now that's love.

Lucinda Sowards / Via Lucinda with some of her siblings.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews