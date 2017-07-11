21 Tweets That Are Funny Because They're Fucking True

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Jon @jon_niblett Ur weird if ur on holiday n u don't go up to ur hotel room and lay on the bed naked eatin Lays 02:40 PM - 06 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. eric @ericsshadow pay for a landline you never use and get annoyed on the rare occasion it rings 05:41 PM - 03 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Viktor Winetrout @Cpin42 6yo: What's it like being a grown up? ME: You know that feeling you get when you unwrap a present and it's not what you wanted? 03:51 AM - 27 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Twitter: @whosalexander / Wylius / Getty Images 5. James Broaddus @TheOGJB [first date] "table or booth?" date: table me: we're done here 04:42 PM - 25 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. mark @TheCatWhisprer ME [as a kid]: i won't be a grumpy old man ME [now]: *gets mad at a car for being orange* 12:56 PM - 24 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. ROB FEE @robfee If you laugh at a kid's joke that kid will tell the exact same joke at slightly louder volumes 8,000 times in a row. 12:16 AM - 22 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Kent Graham @KentWGraham I hate when I’m running on the treadmill for half an hour and look down to see it’s been 4 minutes. 08:54 AM - 30 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. amalia @mollysoda R u ever having like a nice chill night and then u decide to casually check up on someone via social media who ruined your life... 05:30 AM - 16 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. The Glad Stork @TheGladStork I wish horses knew that every person who drives by them says, "Oh look. Horses." 09:28 PM - 10 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. CatherineLMK @CatherineLMK "Based on a true story" means that the real event happened to a much less attractive person. 04:22 PM - 15 Feb 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. bubble girl @JessObsess ME: *does something stupid* I hope no one saw me do that ALSO ME: *texting all my friends* Listen to what I just did 03:52 AM - 18 Jan 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Andy H. @AndyAsAdjective [checks Facebook & sees my 4th grade girlfriend has liked my hot chocolate recipe share] ME: I knew she'd come crawling back to me one day 12:31 AM - 12 Jan 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Twitter: @burnie / Elena Elisseeva / Getty Images 15. i @themrsik Adulthood is mostly whispering "For Fucks sake" Every time the phone rings 10:57 AM - 14 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. bananafanafofisa @lisaxy424 Going to sleep: It's so cold in here, I'm totally wearing these socks to bed Middle of the night: GET THESE DEVIL FOOT GLOVES OFF ME 03:10 AM - 08 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. EJ Gomez @EJGomez we tend to look past the fact the happy birthday song was probably written by someone who forgot a gift & came up with that song on the spot 06:04 PM - 06 Sep 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. jomny sun @jonnysun *opens recipe* "1. preheat oven to--" *closes recipe* 12:27 AM - 02 Sep 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. the garbage shit boy @davedittell FACEBOOK: hey remember how you were engaged two years ago ME: no thanks FACEBOOK: your friend's racist ME: ugh FACEBOOK: buy something bitch 09:44 PM - 30 Aug 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. sean @shipwrecksean Me: Let's pick something on Netflix *years pass,decades pass, cities rise and fall, Bono finally dies* Me: Wait go back to documentaries 12:50 AM - 29 Aug 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Jeff Squires @jeff_jssj *every fireworks show ever* Me: "was that the finale?" Random guy/local firework expert: "oh, you'll know when it's the finale" 12:30 AM - 05 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite