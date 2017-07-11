Sections

21 Tweets That Are Funny Because They're Fucking True

"Ur weird if ur on holiday n u don't go up to ur hotel room and lay on the bed naked eatin Lays"

Posted on
Remee Patel
Remee Patel
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

Ur weird if ur on holiday n u don't go up to ur hotel room and lay on the bed naked eatin Lays
Jon @jon_niblett

Ur weird if ur on holiday n u don't go up to ur hotel room and lay on the bed naked eatin Lays

2.

pay for a landline you never use and get annoyed on the rare occasion it rings
eric @ericsshadow

pay for a landline you never use and get annoyed on the rare occasion it rings

3.

6yo: What’s it like being a grown up? ME: You know that feeling you get when you unwrap a present and it’s not what you wanted?
Viktor Winetrout @Cpin42

6yo: What’s it like being a grown up? ME: You know that feeling you get when you unwrap a present and it’s not what you wanted?

4.

Twitter: @whosalexander / Wylius / Getty Images

5.

[first date] "table or booth?" date: table me: we're done here
James Broaddus @TheOGJB

[first date] "table or booth?" date: table me: we're done here

6.

ME [as a kid]: i won't be a grumpy old man ME [now]: *gets mad at a car for being orange*
mark @TheCatWhisprer

ME [as a kid]: i won't be a grumpy old man ME [now]: *gets mad at a car for being orange*

7.

If you laugh at a kid's joke that kid will tell the exact same joke at slightly louder volumes 8,000 times in a row.
ROB FEE @robfee

If you laugh at a kid's joke that kid will tell the exact same joke at slightly louder volumes 8,000 times in a row.

8.

I hate when I’m running on the treadmill for half an hour and look down to see it’s been 4 minutes.
Kent Graham @KentWGraham

I hate when I’m running on the treadmill for half an hour and look down to see it’s been 4 minutes.

9.

R u ever having like a nice chill night and then u decide to casually check up on someone via social media who ruined your life...
amalia @mollysoda

R u ever having like a nice chill night and then u decide to casually check up on someone via social media who ruined your life...

10.

I wish horses knew that every person who drives by them says, "Oh look. Horses."
The Glad Stork @TheGladStork

I wish horses knew that every person who drives by them says, "Oh look. Horses."

11.

"Based on a true story" means that the real event happened to a much less attractive person.
CatherineLMK @CatherineLMK

"Based on a true story" means that the real event happened to a much less attractive person.

12.

ME: *does something stupid* I hope no one saw me do that ALSO ME: *texting all my friends* Listen to what I just did
bubble girl @JessObsess

ME: *does something stupid* I hope no one saw me do that ALSO ME: *texting all my friends* Listen to what I just did

13.

[checks Facebook &amp; sees my 4th grade girlfriend has liked my hot chocolate recipe share] ME: I knew she'd come crawling back to me one day
Andy H. @AndyAsAdjective

[checks Facebook &amp; sees my 4th grade girlfriend has liked my hot chocolate recipe share] ME: I knew she'd come crawling back to me one day

14.

Twitter: @burnie / Elena Elisseeva / Getty Images

15.

Adulthood is mostly whispering "For Fucks sake" Every time the phone rings
i @themrsik

Adulthood is mostly whispering "For Fucks sake" Every time the phone rings

16.

Going to sleep: It's so cold in here, I'm totally wearing these socks to bed Middle of the night: GET THESE DEVIL FOOT GLOVES OFF ME
bananafanafofisa @lisaxy424

Going to sleep: It's so cold in here, I'm totally wearing these socks to bed Middle of the night: GET THESE DEVIL FOOT GLOVES OFF ME

17.

we tend to look past the fact the happy birthday song was probably written by someone who forgot a gift &amp; came up with that song on the spot
EJ Gomez @EJGomez

we tend to look past the fact the happy birthday song was probably written by someone who forgot a gift &amp; came up with that song on the spot

18.

*opens recipe* "1. preheat oven to--" *closes recipe*
jomny sun @jonnysun

*opens recipe* "1. preheat oven to--" *closes recipe*

19.

FACEBOOK: hey remember how you were engaged two years ago ME: no thanks FACEBOOK: your friend's racist ME: ugh FACEBOOK: buy something bitch
the garbage shit boy @davedittell

FACEBOOK: hey remember how you were engaged two years ago ME: no thanks FACEBOOK: your friend's racist ME: ugh FACEBOOK: buy something bitch

20.

Me: Let's pick something on Netflix *years pass,decades pass, cities rise and fall, Bono finally dies* Me: Wait go back to documentaries
sean @shipwrecksean

Me: Let's pick something on Netflix *years pass,decades pass, cities rise and fall, Bono finally dies* Me: Wait go back to documentaries

21.

*every fireworks show ever* Me: "was that the finale?" Random guy/local firework expert: "oh, you'll know when it's the finale"
Jeff Squires @jeff_jssj

*every fireworks show ever* Me: "was that the finale?" Random guy/local firework expert: "oh, you'll know when it's the finale"

