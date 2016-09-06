Gene B Quiz

-
Sport of choice:LacrosseTennisSwimmingWhat are sports?The Hodown Throwdown counts as a sport, right?RunningSquashChessCompetitive punsSoccerRavingCheerleadingColoringLaughing
-
Drink of choice:ArizonaOrange juiceFrappés
-
Favorite Food?ZAAA!Things that are deep fried and potato likeBananasCookie cerealPopcorn
-
How are your micropipetting skillsBetter than yours.Eh. Pretty good.Not too great, but not bad eitherPretty badI just hold the vialsI make bacteria glow all the time.... They're great!I literally can't do it
-
Where are you during the dance?In the center of that big circle.One of the outside circlesThe chairsMellow quadWherever yams isIn the rave circleIdk and Idc I have fun whereverGetting a drink
-
Describe your laugh level*spasm**rolls on ground dying of laughter**standing spasm**laugh laugh* eh ok I'm done nowi chuckleno laughinghefty chuckleha
-
describe yourselfi wear skinny jeansi wear sweatshirts on my sleevesvineyard vines broi got a nice hedbandi wear glassesdresses are the way to gotank topsI enjoy a good sweatshirt and shorts lookno dresses pleasesuper casual at all timesCTY shirts all the wayI slay everyday
