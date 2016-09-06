 back to top
Gene B Quiz

Get yourself something deep fried and potato like.

Posted on
Reinadabs18
Reinadabs18
Community Contributor

  1. Sport of choice:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lacrosse
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tennis
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Swimming
    Correct
    Incorrect
    What are sports?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Hodown Throwdown counts as a sport, right?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Running
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Squash
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chess
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Competitive puns
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Soccer
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raving
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheerleading
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Coloring
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Laughing

  2. Drink of choice:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Arizona
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Orange juice
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Frappés

  3. Favorite Food?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    ZAAA!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Things that are deep fried and potato like
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bananas
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cookie cereal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Popcorn

  4. How are your micropipetting skills

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Better than yours.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eh. Pretty good.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Not too great, but not bad either
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pretty bad
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I just hold the vials
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I make bacteria glow all the time.... They're great!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I literally can't do it

  5. Where are you during the dance?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    In the center of that big circle.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    One of the outside circles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The chairs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mellow quad
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wherever yams is
    Correct
    Incorrect
    In the rave circle
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Idk and Idc I have fun wherever
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Getting a drink

  6. Describe your laugh level

    Correct
    Incorrect
    *spasm**rolls on ground dying of laughter*
    Correct
    Incorrect
    *standing spasm*
    Correct
    Incorrect
    *laugh laugh* eh ok I'm done now
    Correct
    Incorrect
    i chuckle
    Correct
    Incorrect
    no laughing
    Correct
    Incorrect
    hefty chuckle
    Correct
    Incorrect
    ha

  7. describe yourself

    Correct
    Incorrect
    i wear skinny jeans
    Correct
    Incorrect
    i wear sweatshirts on my sleeves
    Correct
    Incorrect
    vineyard vines bro
    Correct
    Incorrect
    i got a nice hedband
    Correct
    Incorrect
    i wear glasses
    Correct
    Incorrect
    dresses are the way to go
    Correct
    Incorrect
    tank tops
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I enjoy a good sweatshirt and shorts look
    Correct
    Incorrect
    no dresses please
    Correct
    Incorrect
    super casual at all times
    Correct
    Incorrect
    CTY shirts all the way
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I slay everyday

