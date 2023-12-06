Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Target Holiday Must-Haves badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Trust Me, These 20 Target Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems

It's time to make this whole parenting thing easier.

Raylyn Paquin
by Raylyn Paquin

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A stuffed animal storage bean bag-style chair that makes cleaning up stuffed animals quick and easy and keeping them out of sight when not in use. Reclaim that play space from the clutches of the stuffies!

Target

Promising review: "The black and white are super bright!!! Durable fabric!!! We had fun putting our stuffed animals in it!!!" —Iowa Mom

Price: $26.99+ (available in three sizes and five designs)

2. A pair of faucet extenders to help your toddler feel a taste of independence and save your hands from quadruple the washing. These sink extenders help your little one reach the water with ease without needing to be hoisted up like a sack of potatoes. May your back rejoice!

A faucet extender on a sink
Target

Promising review: "I have two toddlers who are potty training. This has been a wonderful addition to our sinks! Don’t have to juggle between carrying your little one and washing their hands at the same time!" —K1525

Price: $11.49 for a two-pack

3. And a bath toy drying bin that includes drainage at the bottom to keep toys dry, clean, and out of the way. This bin is low-profile and helps keep those toys from just sitting at the bottom of the tub, waiting for the next bath. All you have to do is scoop them up and set them aside and marvel at how organized your bathroom looks. Easy peasy!

Bath toy drying bin with toys
Target

Promising review: "Awesome value. One of the cheapest toy bins and it does a fantastic job. Toys have no problem drying out, and ours is densely filled up." —pinknblue

Price: $14.99

4. An electric nail buffer because there is nothing more nerve-shattering than trying to trim those tiny paper nails. Not only can you save the drama of actual clippers, it includes an LED precision light, has a quiet motor in case you do the job while baby is sleeping, and it stores easily. Say goodbye to sobbing uncontrollably for pinching baby's finger AND scratch marks all over your chest because you CAN have both.

A nail buffer trims a baby&#x27;s nails
Target

This buffer grows with your baby, with four different buffer pads for different age ranges. 

Promising review: "SO EASY and quick! Baby was sleeping and didn’t even flinch 🥰." —Marissa

Price: $34.99

5. A handy snack organizer for your pantry or to keep out for snacks to be available quickly. Say good-bye to whiney "but there's nothing to eeeeaaaaattttt" and hello to a little more independence. This snack organizer also has adjustable dividers to account for different sized snacks.

Target

Price: $24.99

6. A convertible play couch that will make fort building quick, easy, and creative while saving you mess and flattened couch cushions. Plus once playing in the fort is done, it converts back into a kid-sized couch for some relaxing quiet play. Talk about easier than cleaning up an entire room of cushions and blankets.

Target

Promising review: "My kids use their sofa everyday. The slipcover is machine washable which is great!" —Jess

Price: $143.99 (originally $179.99)

7. A folding kitchen helper to help keep your own kitchen helper safe and secure for cooking adventures. It's time to enjoy baking together rather than worrying about your little one falling backwards. Instead, you can just focus your worry on how exactly you're going to clean up the egg that dropped and the flour that exploded.

Child model stands on a stool while an adult model watches
Target

When my kids were young, I used a kitchen helper and LOVED it. It made it so much easier to keep them safe, secure, and focused on the task. It was also nice to be able to store it away when not in use. Pulling it out became a sort of Pavlov's dog for my kids — I'd pull it out and they'd come running to help. 

Price: $115.49+ (available in two finishes) 

8. A super convenient grape cutter that takes all of the work out of minimizing choking hazards. Quickly insert the grape or tomato and slice it into a safer size — especially when you have multiple young kids or are prepping for a party or play date. One less thing to worry about!

Hand cuts grapes with a grape slicer
Target

Promising review: "This thing saves me SO. MUCH. TIME. I've already had at least five parents tell me when I've brought it to various social functions that they wish they'd had one of these when their kids were young. If you're on the fence, do yourself a favor and buy it right now!" —Katie

Price: $11.99

9. A 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop because it has the potential to change your life as you know it. This vacuum can vacuum hard floors AND carpet and mop in one go, then empty itself! Take one more thing off of your to-do list and let the robots take the annoying jobs.

A robot vacuum cleas
Target

Price: $229.99 (originally $399.99) 

10. And a handheld vacuum so you can quickly pick up crumbs under the table or high chair without getting on your hands and knees with the dustbin. Save yourself time, energy, and effort by quickly sucking up crumbs and enjoying the feeling of walking near the table without Cheerios sticking to your feet. Tired of the buildup of Goldfish in the car? Take this vacuum out to the car and enjoy the few hours before the crumbs take over again.

A handheld vacuum being emptied into the trash
Target

For the longest time I was using a dust pan and broom to get my kid's crumbs after meals. It wasn't that big of a deal, but it was annoying. I finally decided to treat myself to a handheld vacuum and I literally do not regret anything but waiting so long to get one. It's one of those really small things that really did make one part of parenting so much less work. Now that my baby is a big kid, she happily vacuums up after meals that are some how still messy years later. 

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this little vacuum! It’s so easy to use — my 2- year-old who likes to help can even use this vacuum. It’s powerful and the attachments are easy to exchange. It is bagless and easy to empty, you can charge it easily from any outlet. I have a long-haired cat that sheds a lot and this vacuum works well for pet hair." —Stru

Price: $99.99 

11. AND a portable carpet cleaner because one day your kids WILL be struck by a stomach bug and it will be MESSY. This portable cleaner quickly cleans carpets, couches, car interiors, and more. Don't wait to get this because they're not sick yet, get it now for when they 100% will be sick.

Model uses a shampooer to clean a couch
Target

Don't forget carpet shampoo to go with it!

Promising review: "I have used my Little Green Machine on furniture and carpet. It does a great job. I did the foot rest of my husband's recliner and there was a distinct, visible difference. I've used it to get blood out of carpet  — among other nasty messes. My friends have borrowed it and ended up buying their own. The portable size is great for traveling to help older relatives that need some help and for storing in a place with little storage area." —Kathy

Price: $123.99 

12. A Tushbaby Hip Seat Baby Carrier that will give you tons of extra support for all of that hip carrying you find yourself doing. Along with evenly distributing baby's weight, it also has storage for diapers, wipes, keys, a wallet, and a phone, AND includes a bottle holder. Give your back a break, make the job of carrying baby easier, and enjoy so many more baby snuggles.

Parent holds baby with carrier
Target

This amazing product holds kids from 8–45 pounds, is machine washable, and has four different carrying positions: facing out, facing in, hip carrying and nurse, and breastfeeding and burping. 

Promising review: "I have four children from 13 years to 13 months. I wish I HAD THIS FOR ALL OF THEM WHEN THEY WERE BABIES! This has been a lifesaver and so easy to use and store. My 13-month-old has been sick and teething, refused to be put down. My arms, hips, and back were killing me until my sister-in-law gifted my this TushBaby! I cannot imagine life without it!!! A must, coming from a mother of four!" —NM mom

Price: $84.99 (available in three colors)

13. An amazing detangling spray and leave-in conditioner that quickly and easily gets tangles out of all types of hair. Save tears from your kiddo — and maybe you — by spritzing it generously in the hair and letting the paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free formula make you the hero of the detangling story.

Detangling spray
Target

Promising review: "I've tried several detanglers for my daughter and this one is the only one that doesn't dry out her hair or make it smell bad. The scent is nice and it really does the job. I've found the key is to spray it and work the spray into the hair with your hands before combing for the best results. I follow with a curl cream or refresher spray on non-wash days and the result is smooth bouncy curls that stay all day. My 3-year-old doesn't dread having her hair brushed anymore. I even use this for me and my much less intense curls between washes." —GinnysMom

Price: $5.99

14. And a detangling brush because no one has time for another brushing battle — so you better come prepared. This brush is great for hair that tangles easily and can be used on wet or dry hair. Everyone will be thankful for making this battle a thing of the past.

Model brushes hair with a brush
Target

Promising review: "I really love this hair brush for my daughter's hair. So much better than the wet brush. I think the bristles are slightly longer and a little more stiff so it helps with her tangles better." —Christy 

Price: $20

15. A gentle moisturizing cream that is safe and effective for treating baby eczema. This hypoallergenic lotion is great for babies with sensitive skin, but don't be surprised if you find yourself loving it, too. Taking away itchy baby skin? Make it as easy as possible.

Baby hand is rubbed with lotion
Target

Promising review: "It's a good baby cream. I read some reviews and photos and saw that it can solve the skin problems caused by dry skin on children! I used it for three days and the skin problems on my daughter's arms are almost gone. I believe it will be completely healed after a few more days of application!" —Ella zheng

Price: $9.99

16. A kid-sized electric toothbrush that uses an app to keep you kid engaged and brushing for a full two minutes. Electric toothbrushes already keep teeth cleaner, but the addition of the app helps kids work through brushing without getting distracted or hurrying through the process. Making teeth brushing easier? Sign me up.

Toothbrush set
Target

Promising review: "So far so good. My 4-year-old loves the Elsa. You can customize with the stickers. It works well and I like that it’s rechargable." —KatieW

Price: $29.99

17. A booger extractor to make picking those stubborn boogers quick, easy, and secretly satisfying. Parents praise the Oogiebear for how effective it is, with many of them placing them strategically throughout the house for boogie emergencies.

Adult uses the extractor on a baby
Target

Promising review: "Yes! This is a must-have, makes it so easy for those hard-to-reach areas in the nose and ears. Use it ALL the time!" —Crystal

Price: $12.99

18. A formula mixing pitcher, aka an absolute game-changer for avoiding gas and getting formula ready, like, ~yesterday.~ I didn't have this for my first baby and when I had my second, I couldn't believe how much time I'd wasted the first go around. Now I send this to every parent I know when they start their formula journey. Nothing like making an entire batch before bed and easily pouring a bottle when you're still half asleep.

An adult fills a bottle with the mixing pitcher
Target

The formula comes out clump-free, can be made up to 24 hours in advance, and has no bubbles which can lead to gas. 

Promising review: "I love this pitcher, it is the perfect size. Easy to use so you can store formula for the whole day and it gets rid of air bubbles in the milk. If you have a baby registry make sure to add this gift." —Rhonda

Price: $10.99 (available in three colors)

19. A sound machine and night-light combo that connects to your phone for optimal control and years of use. Parents sing its praises because of the many different sounds to choose from, adjustable volume and color, and the easy-to-use app. With customizable schedules, this light can double as a wake-up light as your child transitions to the big kid bed — saving you from the jarring 5 a.m. two-inches-from-your-face whisper, "Can I get up yet?" Nothing like making sleep just a bit easier for everyone.

Sound machine glows while a hand touches it
Target

Promising review: "This Hatch sound machine is great! It is excellent quality and helps my baby sleep soundly. I even enjoy it myself. I really like how smooth the sounds are. They are also very realistic. It is very user friendly which is what I was looking for. There are many different settings to choose but I really love the continuous play all night long. It is so convenient to be able to control it through my phone." —kn

Price: $69.99

20. A foldable silicone placemat to help make cleanup after mealtime messes quick and easy. Did your little one try yogurt finger painting? Just pick up the mat, wash it, and give yourself a little pat on the back for being so prepared.

A placemat with pretzels
Target

Promising review: "I LOVE these ABC foldable placemats. They are easy to clean, easy to store, fold compact, plus they're super cute! We always get compliments when using them at restaurants. I love keeping one in the diaper bag at all times." —Nmm

Price: $14.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.