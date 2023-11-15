Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Wayfair For Your Teen's Room That Might Actually Make Them Think You're Cool

    Even if they don't think you're cool, at least their room will be.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An extra large bean bag chair that's perfect for gaming, lounging, jumping, or napping. Compared to alternative companies, this bean bag is super affordable. Plus, the cover is washable, which — if you've ever been in a teen's room after a sports practice — is a MUST.

    Blue bean bag chair in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great purchase. I followed the directions that came with the bean bag so that it would inflate correctly, and it did! The bean bag itself is very heavy, but I was able to get it out of the box and 'assemble' it by myself. Putting the cover on was super easy. The bean bag is huge and my 6’3’’ boyfriend fits comfortably. And so do my 72 and 20 pound dogs."  —Bailey

    Price: $107.99+ (originally $114.99; available in 8 colors) 

    2. A statement bed frame that's minimal enough to make the room feel more grown up but vibrant enough to help them show off their own vibrant personality.

    Purple bed frame in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I wanted a bigger bed for my daughter, this one was great. It was affordable, but didn't lack quality. My daughter loves it!" —James

    Price: $174.99+ (available in sizes twin–full and in five colors)

    3. A sleek makeup vanity and stool set that includes amazing LED lighting and drawers that keep everything hidden and (somewhat) organized. This is an awesome investment for people who find their kids fighting over the bathroom mirror. Free up some time, space, and mess while reducing the daily morning *BANG BANG BANG* "GET OUT OF THE BATHROOM."

    a reviewer photo of the white vanity and stool
    Davina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I honestly love this vanity. It’s so cute and simple and was easy enough to put together. It holds ALL of my stuff and I have a bunch of skincare and makeup. Would 100% buy this as a gift for someone else." —Desireann

    Price: $156.99+ (originally $173.99+; available in two finishes)

    4. A simple gaming chair that provides some much-needed comfort and support for your teen. This chair includes light lumbar support since gaming sessions can go on for...awhile. It's also comfortable for working on homework, which can also take hours. If they have to sit, they might as well do it comfortably.

    Red gaming chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great look and feel. Has a nice small lumbar support which felt great when I sat in it. The kids are enjoying it." —Christine

    Price: $72.99+ (originally $97.99; available in four colors)

    5. And a gaming desk that's great for any type of work your teen has to do beyond gaming. Along with a fiber desktop and a fully covered mousepad, it has a variety of accessories — including a cup holder! — to accommodate gaming equipment. Beyond functionality, it looks cool, which is really a win on its own.

    Gaming desk with computer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The desk is a perfect fit. We bought a matching gaming chair for my son’s room as well. He has a 42-inch TV he plays on and the base fits the desk just right! It was a great purchase for a good price. Easy to put together." —Marisol

    Price: $81.99+ (originally $99.99; available in three sizes)

    6. A table lamp with a charger that's perfect for a desk or nightstand. This lamp is sleek, and minimalist, and will compliment a variety of styles easily — which is perfect for when your teen decides they don't like their room anymore and it needs to be changed completely. Lamps tend to be absurdly expensive, so this is a great deal that will last.

    Lamp sits on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a cute and versatile table lamp. There are many color choices to coordinate with any decor. The added outlet is so convenient for charging a cell phone. After I purchased my first lamp, I ordered several more for various rooms in my home. A great buy!" —Carol

    Price: $35.99+ (available in five shade colors and five base finishes)

    7. A upholstered headboard that is simply chic and makes an inexpensive statement. You can easily elevate their room to something more grown up, but leave plenty of room for personality.

    A grey headboard in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! Perfect size for a teen's room. Color was better than posted in the picture." —Tasha

    Price: $79.99+ (originally $91.99; available in sizes twin–king and in four colors)

    8. A large fabric bin with handles that's perfect for storing blankets or stashing the entire contents of a room in order to "clean" it before someone comes over. Whether it's the former or the latter, at least their room will look clean sometimes.

    Fabric bin holds a blanket and newspaper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought two and am buying more. They are sturdy and look great." —Linda M

    Price: $13.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors)

    9. A faux fur accent chair that can collapse and be stored away when not in use. This will make an easy and fun statement in your teen's room but is also comfy enough for relaxing. I have seen much less cute collapsable chairs for significantly more, so this chair is a total steal.

    a reviewer photo of the multicolored chair
    Joni / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This furry chair is absolutely wonderful. I love sitting in it. It folds up well when I’m not using it." —Laurel

    Price: $81.99

    10. A freestanding, light-up jewelry armoire that provides fun storage and a full-length mirror that's super helpful for pulling an outfit together. Don't have a single full-length mirror in your entire house? This will solve that problem top to shoes.

    Gregory / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "My daughter absolutely LOVES her new mirror/jewelry armoire!! She has a TON of jewelry and needed more space. The lighted border is a PLUS!" —Jamelia

    Price: $111.99+ (originally $129.99; available in three colors)

    11. A cozy hooded blanket because we all need a little more snuggles. Just watch this blanket become the go-to comfort item in your teen's room, which is much better than getting your blanket stolen...again.

    A model wears a hooded blanket
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great for teenagers. My granddaughter is in love with her blanket." —Margaret

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $31.99; available in four colors)

    12. A blackout curtain that will effectively turn their room into a space equipped for a hibernating bear. They might sleep until noon, but at least you're past the days of 4 a.m. wake-ups.

    Blackout curtains on a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The quality of the material was very good and we were very pleased with the color shade once we actually saw it. These blackout curtains work as advertised — they block out all the light coming through our windows, which is a big plus as the days get longer. The price was good and the delivery was on time. If anyone is looking for window treatments that block out nearly 100 percent of light, we highly recommend these." —Peter

    Price: $12.99+ per panel (originally $22.99+; available in nine sizes 32 colors)

    13. A cute nightstand with three drawers for that ever-important storage. No teen's room can ever have enough storage options and this dual-purpose nightstand is perfect for keeping books and chargers out of sight.

    Nightstand sits next to a couch
    Wayfair

    Price: $58.29 

    14. A loft bed with a desk that will not only open up the room, but will also save you the cost of an additional desk or workspace. Loft beds can run upwards of a thousand dollars, so this well-priced bed INCLUDING another piece of furniture you'd need, saves you time, money, and space.

    Loft bed with a desk
    Wayfair

    Price: $589.99+ (originally $659.99; available in two colors)

    15. A low-profile, 12-cube bookcase that can be used with or without storage cubes. This is a great storage option for hiding away messes or displaying things they love — from books, to trophies, to Legos. And bonus! It can stand vertically or horizontally, depending on the space.

    Cube storage
    Wayfair

    Storage cubes are sold separately, so feel free to find some that match your teen's room colors or skip entirely. 

    Promising review: "Nice and sturdy. I bought fabric cubes and they fit perfectly! Very nice bookshelf!" —Toni

    Price: $103.50+ (originally $121.36; available in two colors)

    16. A simple dresser that can compliment any decor style while still keeping you on budget. This dresser doesn't take up a ton of space and is perfect for keeping things like socks and underwear off the floor or the back of the chair.

    A 5 drawer dresser
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very clean modern design. Drawers open and close smoothly. Drawers offer a lot of storage space. My plan is to use the chest to store my athletic tops, bottoms, shorts, and sports bras for easy access. I wanted a centralized location for these items and found it with this chest of drawers." — Wayfair customer

    Price: $189.99+ (originally $222.99; available in eight colors)

    17. A small desk that gives them the space to do homework without taking up a ton of other space in the room. This desk comes with storage cubes, which saves the expense of them separately while also keeping papers and cords out of sight.

    Desk against a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great desk. Lots of room for books and art supplies. Plenty of work space on top of desk." —Nancy

    Price: $103.99+ (originally $110.04; also available with pink cubes)  

    18. And a desk chair that adds a pop of personality without sacrificing comfort. This small chair fits not only into any space but into almost any budget for a desk chair.

    Elizabeth / Wayfair, Anidalia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super easy to assemble and super cute and modern! I love it. It feels comfy! No complaints and you can’t beat the price." —Amanda

    Price: $65.99+ (originally $80.99; available in four colors)

    19. A daybed with two drawers that will save you the added expense of more storage solutions and extra places to sit. Daybeds are great space-savers, can be very cost-effective for smaller rooms, and are a great way to update your teen's space.

    Daybed with drawers
    Wayfair

    Price: $389.99+ (originally $425.99; available in sizes twin–full and in three colors)

    20. A mounted corkboard so they can keep notes handy or decorate as they choose. Corkboards are great solutions for your teen's ever-changing interests and will help save your walls from whatever they're interested in today, but won't be in six months.

    Cork boards hung over a desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are my go-to boards now. I bought one originally to hang swatches next to each other for bridesmaid dresses and plan to use it more as an inspiration board like that and just recently got another one for task planning and to-do lists, etc. They are very nice quality, super clean looking, and a great cost compared to what you’ll find out there!" —Liz

    Price: $56.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    21. A small record player with Bluetooth for your teen who is getting into vinyl, but also wants to blast something from their phone. This well-priced record player is an easy way to give your teen some music autonomy without breaking the bank on a more hefty sound system.

    Reviewer picture of a record player
    Wayfair/Anonymous

    Promising review: "I received my record player/turntable well packed and quickly as promised. After playing one of my vintage 33 rpm records on it, I immediately knew it was exactly what I had been looking for. I’m very pleased with the clarity it produces and look forward to enjoying it for a long time!" —Anonymous

    Price: $59.59+ (originally $69.95; available in 26 colors)

    22. A laptop tray for when homework needs to be done in a more relaxed position. The flip-top portion of the tray can be adjusted in five different ways and it includes a drawer and a level surface for a cup or a snack bowl. The only challenge that remains is getting the dishes back downstairs.

    Person uses a laptop with a laptop desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I work from home and sometimes don’t want to sit at my desk; this tray is an excellent alternative! It’s well made and functional." —Kristin

    Price: $41.99 (originally $46.99)

    23. A gently weighted blanket to help your teen relax, unwind, and *hopefully* convince them to get a few extra hours of sleep. This blanket is machine-washable, durable, and provides just enough weight for some much-needed calming.

    Person sleeps under a weighted blanket
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Washes super well! Weighs just the right amount too!" —Chanie

    Price: $30.99+ (originally $48.99; available in three colors)

    24. A low-profile oscillating fan because how in the world do their rooms get so hot? This fan fits perfectly on a desk, dresser, or nightstand and can provide some much-needed airflow when the door has been closed for hours on end. At such a low price point for a fan, this one will keep your teen comfortable and your wallet happy.

    Fan sits on a counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size for our nightstand fan." —Kristina 

    Price: $27.34 (originally $33.99)

    25. A slim laundry hamper that's large enough so you don't have to do laundry every day, but compact enough to not get to the point where your teen wakes up one day and realizes nothing is clean. This hamper also has a removable, washable insert and carrying handles, making lugging it to the washing machine that much easier.

    Black hamper sits next to a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for what I needed. Plenty big and fits nicely in a tight spot. Easy to assemble and looks nice too. Recommend." —Leslie 

    Price: $26.59 

    26. A few rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper to make the space more grown-up without having to commit to something more permanent. An accent wall with peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great, inexpensive way to give a room a refresh for even the most non-committal of decorators.

    a reviewer photo of the geometric wallpaper on an accent wall
    Rachel / Wayfair

    To make the job even easier, you can use a wallpaper tool kit.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love! This is true to the listed image, just a simple black and white chevron pattern. It is easy to match up. It went on nicely and I was able to do some repositioning as needed when things got wonky. Overall, would definitely purchase again!" —Amanda

    Price: $35.99+ per roll (available in three colors)

    27. A string of fairy lights for a bit of lighting that your teen will love, while you secretly remember the 500 viewings of the Tinker Bell movies that led to this. These lights can be strung in a variety of different ways, have eight lighting modes, and are an inexpensive way to instantly refresh a room.

    Fairy lights drape down a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful, serene, twinkly. They really have a calming, wind down effect at night." —Susan

    Price: $16.99 (originally $19.99)

    28. A set of three floating shelves for displaying whatever it is your teen is into today. These shelves are small enough to not take up too much space and big enough to offer a wide variety of options. They also come in different sizes, making them visually interesting on the wall. Plus — since they already come in a set of three — they'll save you money upfront.

    Three shelves in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The shelves come in three sizes and there are two ways to hang them. Staining is nice and even, and — unlike other shelves that I have ordered — the box didn’t reek of stain when opened. We were able to use these right away." —Theresa

    Price: $27.99+ for a set of three (originally $32.99; available in three colors)

    29. A simple platform bed for the teen that would be happy to have a mattress haphazardly on the ground. If you're hoping for something that's a bit less of an eyesore when you walk by — but you don't feel like a fight — this minimalist design is a perfect, low-cost compromise.

    A platform bed in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’m tired of box springs. Finally invested in a super nice mattress and I wanted a platform bed. Straightforward, simple assembly. The panels and frame are pretty sturdy (so far). I love the minimalist look and especially love how much space is underneath. My dog loves to purposely lose her toys under the bed, but not anymore, princess. It’d be great for storage underneath if you need to stow some things away. No, it is not the most elegant frame I’ve ever seen. But come on y’all, stop expecting to unwrap a 1k-looking bed but only wanting to spend $200." —Crystal

    Price: $152.99+ (available in sizes twin–king)

    30. A game console storage rack for any gamer who might need a little help staying organized. This is a simple design that can hold multiple consoles, 20 games, and two controllers. It also allows for airflow so the console won't overheat during play!

    A  wire organizer with games and consoles
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. My PS4 sits on the middle rack (little bit of overhang) so I can put my laptop and dock below it. My Switch and Mac Mini fit well on the top rack and the side racks for controllers are really handy." —Charles

    Price: $31.99 (originally $36.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.