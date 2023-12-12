Skip To Content
If You’re Traveling With A Little One, Here Are 20 Target Products To Buy ASAP

Making it "over the river and through the woods" with as few interruptions as possible.

Raylyn Paquin
by Raylyn Paquin

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A ride-on suitcase that gives your little one something to do at the airport or in a hotel room. Pack this travel-friendly suitcase with clothes or toys and let your toddler enjoy being in control of the movement. If they're looking for a travel buddy, it also comes with a leash, giving YOU one less suitcase to drag along the terminal or an easy place to keep them once their legs officially give out.

Child model rides on a suitcase
Target

Promising review: "This is our second ride-on suitcase purchase. This suitcase is amazing. Our 4-year-old rode this all over the airport on our trip to Hawaii. We have never needed to use the pull handle because the kids love to ride them so much. We now have two — one for our 4-year-old and 6-year-old. They are the perfect size for toys for trips, and the kids get around on them really well. We have had countless strangers comment on them while they were gleefully riding through the airport. Makes waiting at a terminal a joyful experience, and the kids had endless entertainment riding them around waiting at the rental car station. They are super durable and have lasted for 3+ years." —Megan B

Price: $22.49 (originally $29.99)

2. A potty seat with a design that collapses down and travels easily. Save yourself the hassle of trying to hold your toddler as they are freaking out over the airplane toilet and just give them a seat their size. This seat is easy to put on any toilet, making the job more comfortable for everyone. Now to attack the dreaded flushing sound...

Toddler-sized potty seat on a toilet
Target

Promising review: "I’ve recommended this for all the mamas who have little ones potty training or not and hate the idea of gross public restrooms like I do! This is a MUST-HAVE. It prevents your child from falling in and gives them comfort to potty without that fear as well. Buy XL toilet covers, place these on top, and you’re good to go!!! I also love how these come with a travel bag and fold up small." —CDur

Price: $14.99 (available in two colors)

3. An ingenious SlumberPod designed for your toddler that isn't in the big-kid-bed stage yet. Goodbye, grumpy toddler who hasn't slept nearly enough and will personally victimize all of you in swift retribution.

Model puts the pod over a crib
Target

This Shark Tank favorite product goes right over the Pack 'n Play or other travel crib — or even many travel cots! — to create a dark environment for optimal sleep! This updated model includes two fan pockets, a pocket for a baby monitor, and ventilation flaps. It also comes with a handy carrying bag, making it super easy to travel with. 

Price: $179.99 (available in two colors)

4. A travel cot for when you're short on beds or just don't feel like getting kicked in the chest all night by a tiny acrobat sharing your space. These are great for hotel stays and camping because they fold up easily and can be stored away, but are also up off of the ground.

a model sleeping on a travel cot
Target

Each cot has a 75-pound weight limit and a sleep surface that is 48 inches long, so you'll be able to use this for quite a few years. 

Promising review: "My toddler loves his cot, and it's perfect to fold up and store at both the sitter and the grandparents' houses. Great quality and comes with the sheet, which fit perfectly." —ba0718

Price: $24.99

5. A portable high chair that can turn almost any chair into a high chair with one easy click. This machine-washable seat folds up so compact that it can be kept in the diaper bag and makes traveling to homes without baby gear so much easier.

Child sits in a high chair attached to a chair
Target

Price: $29.89 (originally $41.99)

6. A compact bottle cleaning system you can pack away easily and has everything to keep bottles and pump parts clean throughout your trip.

Bottle cleaning system near a sink
Target

Promising review: "Made cleaning bottles in our hotel room a breeze!! Compact and the bottle brush is perfect to have! Small, but packs easily and does the job!" —Emily

Price: $17.99

7. A toddler-sized backpack for packing toys and activities for the trip. Not only will your little one love having their own backpack to walk around with, you'll love having one less thing to carry.

A toddler carries a backpack with a harness
Target

This backpack comes with an optional harness to keep your little one close-at-hand. 

Promising review: "I love this backpack! And so does my daughter! Which makes it a lot easier to take her places on my own or when I have to take both my kids to the mall or something." —gfaith21

Price: $19.99

8. A set of high-quality wireless headphones that can hold a charge for eight hours — leaving you with a little bit of peace on a long journey. These are compatible with both Apple and Android products and even connects to the "Find My" feature on Apple products for when you're in the airport and your kid JUST HAD THEM.

Child wears headphones
Target

Promising review: "Bought these for my 3-year-old, and he absolutely loves them. Easy to connect to his tablet, the charge lasts forever, and they also come with stickers if they want to decorate them." —King

Price: $34.95

9. A portable charger so you can keep phones, tablets, or headphones charged even after your flight is inexplicably delayed. This bad boy can charge two devices at once!

model holding black portable charger connected to iPhone
Target

Price: $24.99 

10. A toddler and kid-sized neck pillow to give them a place to rest their heads while napping in an uncomfortable seat. Airplane seats, especially, inspire little ones to fold into positions that give me neck pain just watching and a neck pillow can give them the support they need to nod off comfortably.

A neck pillow shaped like a fox
Target

Price: $12.99 (originally $21.99)

11. A set of reusable coloring pads that only need water for the brush and then dry clean to be used again. These books are a fun and mess-free way for little ones to stay occupied without needing tons of supplies.

A child draws with a coloring pad
Target

Promising review: "These are just WOW! I bought these for our upcoming trip. This will keep my toddler entertained for a good while. He has not put it down since it got mailed! 1000% recommend." —JH

Price: $15.99 for a set of three 

12. A handheld luggage scale to help save you from the hassle of frantically rearranging baggage at the check-in counter because one bag was over the limit. It's also great since it packs easily, meaning you don't have to worry about how much extra weight the four stuffed animals, three bubble wands, and the wooden sword added to one suitcase.

Travel scale measures a suitcase
Target

Promising review: "Great addition to your travel essentials! Compact, easy to operate with a nice size screen, and different weighing options for better accuracy. Was pretty spot-on with the airport scale. And results were fast; not having to hold a large piece of luggage up for too long was great! Good price point." —Tnikki

Price: $14.99

13. A travel activity tray that's great for airplanes or car seats. This tray has a dry erasable bottom, dry-erase markers, a tablet stand, and pouches for snacks and toys. You, serenely enjoying travel for a few minutes, is included free of charge.

Target

Promising review: "Purchased two for a little road trip. Handy for tablets and kids' snacks. The markers only came with a pink unicorn one and a blue one. A 2-year-old and 5-year-old. Pretty cool, and the kids enjoyed them, too." —Emma

Price: $33.95

14. A back-of-the-seat organizer to keep everything handy for a long road trip. This organizer fits a tablet, water bottle, snacks, and toys for easy access in between yet another "Are we there yet nnnnooooowwww??"

A child watches a tablet in a back of seat organizer
Target

Promising review: "Fits perfectly in my SUV! Protects the seat from little foot prints and great storage now for all the small toys in the car!" —Shopper

Price: $15.99

15. An LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. This thing will make reaching for a crayon on a turn, only to see it roll into the depths of your car, a thing of the past.

A drawing tablet shows tic tac tow
Target

Promising review: "The perfect activity to keep kids entertained in the car! My oldest son has had his Boogie Board for a few years and it has held up so well! I just bought my youngest son the same Boogie Board. They love it!" —Abby

Price: $29.99 

16. A musical baby toy that's a perfect on-the-go toy for a road trip. My own kids had this, and I loved that it kept them occupied while out and about without the music getting on my nerves as I was trying to drive.

Young kids play with a musical toy
Target

Promising review: "My friend suggested this toy for car rides/any errands and it’s a must for us! Baby loves the different songs, button is very baby friendly and easy to hold." —Jackie

Price: $8.89

17. A super compact potty for road trips where "rest stop" cannot come up fast enough on your maps app. This chair is a great option because it stores easily in a bag AND can be used on full-sized potties for young kids who have to hold on to the toilet seat for dear life.

Target

Each potty comes with 12 disposable bags and a travel bag.

Promising review: "LOVE HOW CONVENIENT THIS IS!! My child is terrified of public restroom toilets, but being potty trained, this comes in so handy and fits in the smallest diaper bag. Easy and fast to set up and easy to clean up! The bags are top quality and lined with paper so there’s essentially no mess!!" —RHill17

Price: $22.99

18. A versatile stacking formula container that can double as a snack container after infancy. These are great for planes because they fit easily into a diaper bag and you can measure out the formula into each individual container. It also comes with a variety of lids for whatever you need it for — from a formula pourer to a spill-resistant snack lid.

model with a baby in their lap, holding the container
Target

Promising review: "I’ve used the same one for over two years now. Perfect for travel, going to the park, plane rides, and zoo trips. I kept it in the diaper bag and never left the house without it. So easy to keep a variety of snacks in on the go for picky toddlers." —Autumn 

Price: $9.99

19. A leak-proof lunchbox to keep snacks secured and ready to go. The compartments make it super easy to pack a variety of snacks in case the applesauce they loved yesterday is a no-go today.

Child models using the lunchboxes
Target

Promising review: "We’ve had this lunch box for two years now! We purchased it for my son in 2021. He has been using it every day throughout kindergarten, summer camp, and now first grade. It’s never leaked, it’s easy to open and close for my son, and its easy to wash. The compartments are also just the right size for his meals." —Laurent

Price: $27.99 (available in eight colors)

20. A car seat travel bag that makes getting the car seat to check-in significantly easier and keeps all of the parts together once it's checked. This is also awesome if you plan on keeping your child in a car seat during the flight, but have no idea how to handle wandering around the airport during a layover.

Model family poses while one model carries the car seat in the bag
Target

Pro tip: before checking a car seat, remove all cup holders. The baggage handling process takes no prisoners. 

Promising review: "Great! Nice and sturdy and easy. And it has extra space which helped me add a few things in it for the car seat." —Jvan0916

Price: $59.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.