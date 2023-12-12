If You’re Traveling With A Little One, Here Are 20 Target Products To Buy ASAP

1. A ride-on suitcase that gives your little one something to do at the airport or in a hotel room. Pack this travel-friendly suitcase with clothes or toys and let your toddler enjoy being in control of the movement. If they're looking for a travel buddy, it also comes with a leash, giving YOU one less suitcase to drag along the terminal or an easy place to keep them once their legs officially give out.
2. A potty seat with a design that collapses down and travels easily. Save yourself the hassle of trying to hold your toddler as they are freaking out over the airplane toilet and just give them a seat their size. This seat is easy to put on any toilet, making the job more comfortable for everyone. Now to attack the dreaded flushing sound...
3. An ingenious SlumberPod designed for your toddler that isn't in the big-kid-bed stage yet. Goodbye, grumpy toddler who hasn't slept nearly enough and will personally victimize all of you in swift retribution.
4. A travel cot for when you're short on beds or just don't feel like getting kicked in the chest all night by a tiny acrobat sharing your space. These are great for hotel stays and camping because they fold up easily and can be stored away, but are also up off of the ground.
5. A portable high chair that can turn almost any chair into a high chair with one easy click. This machine-washable seat folds up so compact that it can be kept in the diaper bag and makes traveling to homes without baby gear so much easier.
6. A compact bottle cleaning system you can pack away easily and has everything to keep bottles and pump parts clean throughout your trip.
7. A toddler-sized backpack for packing toys and activities for the trip. Not only will your little one love having their own backpack to walk around with, you'll love having one less thing to carry.
8. A set of high-quality wireless headphones that can hold a charge for eight hours — leaving you with a little bit of peace on a long journey. These are compatible with both Apple and Android products and even connects to the "Find My" feature on Apple products for when you're in the airport and your kid JUST HAD THEM.
9. A portable charger so you can keep phones, tablets, or headphones charged even after your flight is inexplicably delayed. This bad boy can charge two devices at once!
10. A toddler and kid-sized neck pillow to give them a place to rest their heads while napping in an uncomfortable seat. Airplane seats, especially, inspire little ones to fold into positions that give me neck pain just watching and a neck pillow can give them the support they need to nod off comfortably.
11. A set of reusable coloring pads that only need water for the brush and then dry clean to be used again. These books are a fun and mess-free way for little ones to stay occupied without needing tons of supplies.
12. A handheld luggage scale to help save you from the hassle of frantically rearranging baggage at the check-in counter because one bag was over the limit. It's also great since it packs easily, meaning you don't have to worry about how much extra weight the four stuffed animals, three bubble wands, and the wooden sword added to one suitcase.
13. A travel activity tray that's great for airplanes or car seats. This tray has a dry erasable bottom, dry-erase markers, a tablet stand, and pouches for snacks and toys. You, serenely enjoying travel for a few minutes, is included free of charge.
14. A back-of-the-seat organizer to keep everything handy for a long road trip. This organizer fits a tablet, water bottle, snacks, and toys for easy access in between yet another "Are we there yet nnnnooooowwww??"
15. An LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. This thing will make reaching for a crayon on a turn, only to see it roll into the depths of your car, a thing of the past.
16. A musical baby toy that's a perfect on-the-go toy for a road trip. My own kids had this, and I loved that it kept them occupied while out and about without the music getting on my nerves as I was trying to drive.
17. A super compact potty for road trips where "rest stop" cannot come up fast enough on your maps app. This chair is a great option because it stores easily in a bag AND can be used on full-sized potties for young kids who have to hold on to the toilet seat for dear life.
18. A versatile stacking formula container that can double as a snack container after infancy. These are great for planes because they fit easily into a diaper bag and you can measure out the formula into each individual container. It also comes with a variety of lids for whatever you need it for — from a formula pourer to a spill-resistant snack lid.
19. A leak-proof lunchbox to keep snacks secured and ready to go. The compartments make it super easy to pack a variety of snacks in case the applesauce they loved yesterday is a no-go today.
20. A car seat travel bag that makes getting the car seat to check-in significantly easier and keeps all of the parts together once it's checked. This is also awesome if you plan on keeping your child in a car seat during the flight, but have no idea how to handle wandering around the airport during a layover.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.