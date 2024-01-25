20 Target Parenting Products That'll Be A Big Help For Everyday Annoyances

1. An infant bath that grows with your baby throughout the first nine months. Just fill the tub up with water and keep your baby safely propped up — which is especially helpful when your baby is learning to sit, but hasn't mastered it quite yet. It also fits in a large sink because — pro tip! — sink baths are awesome.
2. And this shampoo rinser that contours to your child's head to help avoid water in their eyes. It's made out of a soft material, cleans easily, and has a handle that makes it easy to pour and hold even the smallest of babies. It's also great for toddlers and big kids!
3. A portable sound machine great for kids who need a little white noise to settle into nap time. I used a portable sound machine as the only sound machine for the entirety of both my kids' first years, and we still bring one when we travel in case they have a hard time sleeping.
4. A wearable blanket that'll help keep your baby warm and safe in the crib. Since blankets aren't a safe sleep option for baby, this sleep sack gives them warmth, comfort, AND helps prevent your baby from climbing out of the crib when they're older. My kids LOVED their sleep sacks, and I loved how easy they are to use.
5. A wet bag for stashing reusable or disposable diapers. The thick layers and odor-proof design are a great alternative for parents who don't want to commit to a diaper pail or just want something cuter. It's also machine washable, meaning it cleans easily and can be repurposed after the diaper stage. Or you can get two and have an easy place to store toys, snacks, or anything else on-the-go!
6. An electric nail buffer because there is nothing more nerve-shattering than trying to trim those tiny paper nails. Not only can you save the drama of actual clippers, it includes an LED precision light, has a quiet motor in case you do the job while baby is sleeping, and it stores easily. Say goodbye to sobbing uncontrollably for pinching baby's finger AND scratch marks all over your chest because you CAN have both.
7. A cool mist humidifier that'll be so helpful if your kiddo comes down with a cold. Cool mist humidifiers help keep nasal passages open, allowing colds to pass more quickly and easily — and allowing more opportunities for sleep for you.
8. And saline wipes — a must-have for any illness maintenance arsenal. These wipes help loosen snot and won't dry out your little one's nose like regular tissues. These things WORK, and I still use them on my kids.
9. AND an easy-to-use no-touch thermometer for when you want to obsessively check for a fever ("Are they warm? They're warm. Let me just check — oh wait, no they're fine. But ARE they? Let me check."). This thermometer reads in one second and can even be used to check room temperature, making it even more useful!
10. A manual breast pump that's great for travel or for collecting extra milk from your letdown. Every ounce of that ~liquid gold~ matters, and this pump is an awesome way to keep every drop of your milk.
11. A low-profile diaper bag to give you the space you need to carry baby essentials without having to lug around something giant and heavy. I don't know why, but I was unprepared for just how long and how often diaper bags are in the picture. It's so important to get something durable, but you also don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a good one!
12. A set of on-the-go utensils for when you're eating on the go and don't want a fork turned into a weapon. These stash easily in the diaper bag because they're so small and come in especially handy when you weren't planning on stopping somewhere to eat.
13. A kid-sized table and chairs set to protect your own table from scratches, markers, stamps, and Play-Doh. Kid-sized furniture can also be a great place for homework for school-aged kids or for mealtimes.
14. An easy-to-clean booster seat for when your little one is done with the high chair, but not quite ready for the freedom or height of a regular chair. The three-point harness keeps your little adventurer secure while the clips make it easy to move or travel with. It also wipes down quickly and easily!
15. A convenient sling carrier that makes cuddling with your baby that much easier. Not only is it washable and carries children up to 35 pounds, reviewers praise its durability, ease-of-use, and breathable material. Get ready to get full use of those arms back!
16. A compact potty perfect for potty training. This seat can be moved around the house when you have a potty trainer that's also a runner, stores easily in the car for those "gotta go now" emergencies, and helps kids transition to the potty without the horrifying ~toilet flush~.
17. An interactive ice cream cart because kids (obviously) love ice cream. It has cards for helping to learn colors and counting, but is set up perfectly for imaginative play. It includes a magnetic scoop that picks up the ice cream and releases it with the press of a button and allows kids to come up with all sorts of creations. Parents rave about how much play this toy actually gets along with the creativity it inspires.
18. A set of dinosaur ice pop molds because ice pops are definitely an all-weather necessity. These adorable molds come in four different dino shapes, and the sticks are fossils, allowing your aspiring paleontologist to discover dinosaur bones as they go! Homemade ice pops are easy-to-make, delicious, and a great way to get a little extra fruit in.
19. A booger extractor to make picking those stubborn boogers quick, easy, and secretly satisfying. Parents praise the Oogiebear for how effective it is, with many of them placing them strategically throughout the house for boogie emergencies.
20. A silicone feeding set that can steam food and be eaten in the same bowl! It also comes with two soft spoons — a long one for the adult and a small one for baby to try out self-feeding.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.