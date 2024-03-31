Sparks Imagination: 33 Toys Your Kid Will Love As Much As Ms. Rachel

1. A pack of TikTok-famous Crayola Globbles you can hurl against a wall and slowly roll back down without leaving a sticky residue! Because there is something so satisfying about sticking things to walls, these are fun for adults to play with, too!
Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer, thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time lying on the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
2. A flower-building activity set that will allow them to create their own little garden. With tons of possible combinations, this is a toy that's ~budding~ with possibilities.
Promising review: "I bought this flower garden as a gift for my 3-year-old daughter. She absolutely loves it! She has always enjoyed blocks and this is something different that has kept her engaged for hours! We highly recommend this product to others!!" —Ashley Petersen
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).
3. An amazingly ridiculous Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game because if you can't beat your kid's love of bathroom humor, you might as well have fun with it. Simply hide the poopy, and your kiddo can follow the flatulent clues to find it! Plus, it's easy enough for your kids to play by themselves while you take a moment to sit for once.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A box of 72 mini dinosaur toys that any dino-loving kid will think is absolutely ~rawrsome.~ The set comes with enough figures to set up some extended play, but also won't be so upsetting if one accidentally goes extinct.
Also great as cake toppers and party bag favors!
Promising review: "HI, we were quite amazed at the variety of dinosaurs included in our pack. We expected the usual three but got quite a variety of dinosaurs and we got three or more of each. The colors were fantastic. Bright vivid blues and greens and purples. The size was relatively small which worked well as my daughter used them as homemade Valentines for her friends. Overall, we were very happy with our purchase." —H. Bowen
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A delightful "Bouncy Pals" unicorn hopping toy that will have them bouncing around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and will have your kid trying to bounce high enough to seem like they're actually using those little wings.
Apparently it's actually an "alicorn" since it has wings, but I'm just assuming that means your little mystical creature enthusiast is going to be doubly excited.
Promising review: "It was super easy to inflate, came with an extra 'plug,' and is cute enough to give a T-rex a cavity. The material is VERY sturdy…reminds me of what you would make an inflatable raft with…really tough! My granddaughter loves it, even just to sit on and watch tv. The cover is easy to clean (by hand, allow to air dry) and not difficult to put back on and zip. I’m pretty sure it will be around for a long time!!!" —Athena L.Stallman
Get it from Amazon for $29.69.
6. An LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. It also stores easily for an awesome toy for on-the-go.
Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
7. A Dyson toy vacuum that actually has a bit of suction for any kid who just HAS to "help" with chores around the house. There's nothing cuter than a kid seeing a mess and confidently saying, "I've got this one."
Promising review: "Our son is addicted to our vacuum. So much so that he makes a mess just so he can watch the vacuum clean it up. Thank the heavens for this little vacuum. It looks just like our Dyson and is the perfect size for our little man (18 months now, 15 months when we bought it). It fits his hand perfectly, makes noise, and actually vacuums fine (not very well, but enough to where we have to empty every week or so). Nevertheless, this product is very durable. It has been dropped down our wooden steps more times than I can count with zero issues. Completely satisfied." —Tom W.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A pack of 500+ puffy stickers for whatever stickering needs your child has. Distracting a crying toddler? Taking a stab at that baby book? Buying yourself 10 minutes of quiet to take a phone call? Grab the stickers.
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
Promising review: "My 1.5-year-old is obsessed with these. Not sticky enough to do any damage but can also be reused a few times." —Katie Merkatoris
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A light-up, squirting whale bath toy that will level up bath time. There is nothing quite like the squeals of delight from babies with squirting toys, and this toy delivers. Reviewers are amazed at just how much their kids love this toy! Get ready to be overwhelmed by cuteness.
See why this parent says this toy is a hit with their 7-month-old on TikTok.
Promising review: "My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1- or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!" —Faye
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station that includes play money to train up your little entrepreneur. Toddlers and small kids love ice cream toys for some reason. Those icy treats have a hold on the entire lot — and it's so much fun. This set includes stackable ice cream and toppings, a scoop, and even a wooden spoon to give out free samples. The creations are fun, and your toddler will love charging you for the biggest ice cream treat you've ever seen.
Promising review: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
11. A wooden puzzle you can use to create fun images or to start your kiddo on the complexities of Tetris from an early age. Either way, they'll love this tech-free toy and the creativity that comes with it!
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12. Each puzzle is 40 pieces and helps improve fine motor skills, problem solving, and critical thinking.
Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.