27 Pairs Of Shoes From Amazon That Are About To Become Your New Favorite Things To Slip On

I'm glad we can finally all agree that laces and uncomfortable shoes are officially out.

by
Raylyn Paquin
by Raylyn Paquin

BuzzFeed Contributor

,
Christina Enrico
by Christina Enrico

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A pair of memory foam lined quilted sneakers that are so comfy and in so many colors that they may just become your immediate go-to pair of casual shoes. Get ready to feel like you're walking on clouds as you pick up your mood-setting iced coffee. You deserve it.

Reviewer wearing quilted black sneakers
amazon.com

Head's up that some reviewers say these shoes run big, and recommend ordering a size down.

Promising review: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND. I ordered my true size. I tried them for the first time after a long day of walking and shopping. Super light and comfortable!! I would normally want to be out of shoes after spending all day on my feet but I don't want to take these off. Will definitely be shopping the other colors they have to offer." —Gina P

Price: $33.05+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 10 colors)

2. And — speaking of walking on clouds — a pair of cushioned slides because they just look like little pillows of clouded comfort. And reviewers agree! They love just how comfortable these shoes are AND that that manage to keep feet cool and dry in summer. Walking on air? Don't mind if I do.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green

Price: $17.98+ (available in sizes 4–12.5 and 21 colors)

3. A pair of comfy espadrilles you can easily dress up or down — making that day-to-night transition worth the effort. Reviewers love how versatile and comfortable these shoes are, and you'll be surprised by just how many outfits suddenly become much more comfortable.

Reviewer wearing brown espadrille sandals
amazon.com

Promising review: "These were a perfect fit! They are so comfortable and match a lot of the clothes I own. The day after I received them, I wore them for a whole day. I helped set up a baby shower, loaded up gifts, cleaned up, and by the end of the day, my feet weren’t tired." —Whit

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide fits, and in 41 colors and style options)

4. Slip-on Converse for taking all of the effort out of re-lacing your shoes in the morning because you were too tired to untie them the night before. These shoes are everything you've loved about Chuck Taylors since you were in high school with literally no effort.

reviewer wearing black slip-on Converse sneakers
amazon.com

Promising review: "If you’re debating about whether to buy the Chuck Taylor lace-up version or this slip-on version, DEFINITELY go for the slip-on!!! I ordered both to compare and while they look very similar on, the slip-on was way WAY more comfortable. In particular, because the tongue of the shoe doesn’t seem to be as long in the slip-on version, that means it won’t rub into the top of your foot and create unsightly marks. Ick! Who wants that? Three cheers for the slip-on!" —Urban Mom

Price: $55.22+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors)

5. A pair of memory foam-cushioned knit flats that turn every outfit into something cute and allow you to get as close to warm-weather slippers as you possibly can.

Reviewer wearing taupe colored woven flat with pointed toe
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love these shoes! I was looking for a flat that looks professional and is comfortable, and these are perfect. I'm a wedding planner and spend roughly 10–12 nonstop hours running around at events. I have been wearing them at work for the last three months and my feet have been comfortable and blister-free. Plus, they look cute with slacks, a dress, or skinny jeans on my days off! I just wish they had more colors available because I'd buy them all!" —Erin B.

Price: $31.20+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide fits, and five colors)

6. Block heel sandals to pair perfectly with your office attire, happy hour fit, or running to Target to grab that thing you saw last week jeans. They really are that unicorn of a shoe you've been looking for.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." —Quyen

Price: $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors)

7. A pair of 3 1/2-inch Toms block heels bringing the comfort of Toms you've always loved with an elevated touch beyond the original canvas shoes. Plus, there's nothing quite like feeling like you're heading to the Mediterranean seaside, even if you're just heading into the office.

amazon.com

The Toms one-for-one guarantee is still around — for every pair of shoes purchased, they'll donate a pair to a child in need. Nothing like looking cute, feeling comfortable, AND helping kids get shoes.

Promising review: "WOW THESE shoes are SO comfy!!! They are really soft and flexible — reminds me of a dance shoe. I'm NOT a heel shoe wearing girl but this heel is the perfect height. The foot bed is cushy and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pant or dress now..." —tara_fitandhappy

Price: $56.30+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors)

8. A pair of mules destined to make any fancy warm-weather event so much breezier and easier. Forget shoving your poor, exhausted feet into a pair of unyielding chambers and instead embrace the ease of slipping your feet in and out of shoes that look great with literally no effort required.

Reviewer wearing tan colored mules
amazon.com

Promising review: "Great fit for flat feet. Very comfortable and nice material." —Y. Delpilar

Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 13 colors)

9. A pair of leather sandals with a contoured footbed that molds to your foot for ultimate comfort and arch support. You may have gotten away with flat-as-paper sandals when you were young, but it's definitely time for some arch support now.

Reviewer wearing black leather cross band footbed sandal
amazon.com

Promising review: "I wore these all summer and they are SO comfortable it feels you’re not wearing shoes. I’ve have Birkenstocks and I like these better. My feet are on the thinner side so once I tightened the straps they fit perfectly. Would definitely recommend!!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $25+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 14 colors)

10. A laceless, breathable, sock sneaker because laces are the worst and we all need a little more structure to our shoes these days. These sneakers are so versatile, well-made, and light you may just never want to wear a different shoe again.

Reviewer wearing all black high top sock sneaker
amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are fantastic in every way! They look so awesome on, they are soo comfortable, great quality and you can’t beat the price! One of the best buys I’ve ever made. They’ll look amazing with anything..." —shayk

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 30 colors)

11. A pair of oh-so-classic Adidas slides that will quickly become your favorite pair of shoes for running out the door. From grabbing the mail to running to the convenience store for a treat to heading down to the pool, these shoes are comfy, sturdy, and stylish all in one.

Reviewer black adidas slides with white stripes on the front foot panel
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am impressed by the arch support! I thought these are just flat slipper, but actually fit my foot and really comfortable. I liked cloth sandals for room slipper, but this one changed my mind." —Yamo

Price: $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 16 colors)

12. A pair of leather sandals so chic, we can definitely keep the phrase "orthotic insole" between us. No one will be the wiser.

Person wearing brown slide sandals with bright yellow toenail polish
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this sandal. It's comfortable, durable, water proof, and a great everyday sandal for the summertime. I have ordered a few — one pair got lost, another got chewed up by a puppy. And I just ordered two more — one in brown and one in black. They will be my go to everyday sandals all summer long. Super good value for the price." —curly girly

Price: $36.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and nine colors)

13. A pair of Toms canvas flats because they've been around forever and haven't lost their luster. Toms canvas shoes are light, have just enough support, and go with almost any outfit.

Toms

Promising review: "These are my first purchase of Toms, and they are so comfy. It's like walking on a cloud of marshmallows. I will definitely buy more Toms. The shoe is also nice looking and the design lets my feet breathe." —MzDreadlock

Price: $31.82+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 79 colors)

14. A pair of Skechers knit slip-ons for those days you're on your feet all day. These shoes are non-slip, cooling, and lined with memory foam — making them the perfect vacation sight-seeing shoe.

Close-up of a person&#x27;s feet wearing navy slip-on sneakers with a striped pattern on the heel
Amazon

Promising review: "I just returned from a 3-week trip where I primarily wore these shoes, and these are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn! The cushioning is fantastic. I was hesitant about buying shoes with a fabric top, but they held up through miles of walking without problems. I have flat feet and a swollen big toe joint, and they never hurt. They run true to size. I’m going to order another pair." —S. Kaplan

Price: $48.21+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and four colors)

15. A pair of breathable, lightweight, and laceless white sneakers that will instantly turn a dress into an outfit you can actually walk in. The embroidered flowers give the shoes a *hint* of something extra, and the lack of laces is perfect for kicking them off at the end of a long day and falling onto the couch with a snack like you've always imagined you would.

Person wearing lace-textured sneakers, one untied, suitable for a casual outfit
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these shoes! I have two pairs now — white and gray — and they are my go-to shoes. They look great with jeans, a sundress, capris since they are low cut there is an impression of longer legs. My white pair I have washed several times and they look like new each time. They are affordable and really flattering." —Donna Creighton

Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 20 colors)

16. A pair of pointed-toe leopard loafers because a touch of leopard print is always a good choice. These versatile loafers will help you express your feisty side without sacrificing comfort — these babies have memory foam and a heel pillow so you can release your inner RHONY all day every day.

Reviewer wearing leopard print pointed loafers with five-star caption &quot;must buy!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are incredibly comfortable and required zero 'break-in' time. The first time I wear a new pair of flats, I always bring a pair of backup shoes because inevitably the new flats rub my feet somewhere and cause blisters because they need to be broken in. With this pair, I didn’t use the backup pair I brought! I’ll definitely be purchasing these in more colors." —Rebecca

Price: $22.80+ (available in sizes 5–15, including some wide fits, and 11 colors)

17. Puma Carina sneakers — white sneakers go with absolutely anything and there's no reason to sacrifice shoe structure for that easy, breezy, sporty look we all love.

Reviewer wearing white sneakers
amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are perfectly supportive. I have flat feet, with my ankles starting to roll to the inside. The support I get from these drastically reduces the amount of roll, making it so that my legs/feet look and function noticeably better! Will buy again. I did find that they fit snuggly, maybe that helps them feel so supportive?" —Pam Clark

Price: $49.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 11 colors)

18. Chunky block sandals so you can have a warm-weather going-out shoe that will actually allow you to stay out all night. Do not — I repeat DO NOT — be that person who is slinging heels over her shoulder and walking down a public street barefoot because your feet gave out — not that I know from personal experience... 🫠

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I was nervous to buy these shoes, since I have had a lot of experiences buying cute sandals that turn out to be really uncomfortable. These are super comfortable and easy to walk in, and I can wear them all day! I also got a ton of compliments on them!" —doodle

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 24 colors)

19. A pair of Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers that *finally* make orthopedic trendy and functional. Honestly, though, I own these, and they are the most comfortable and versatile sneakers I've ever had.

Reviewer wearing beige slip-on sneakers
amazon.com

Allow me to climb onto the rooftop: GET THESE SHOES. I have been loyally wearing these for a few years now and will never get another pair of slip-ons. These babies have seen theme parks, pumpkin patches, long walks, and short errands and they carry me through all of them with effortless comfort. They are my favorite sneakers I have ever worn and if Dr. Scholl's ever stops making these I will probably just turn to dust and float away. 

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! I got the black faux snakeskin ones. They fit perfectly for slip on AND they stay on. No breaking in these...so comfortable from the start. Comfort and style?! Yes! :)" —Jes 

Price: $35+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 26 colors)

20. A pair of Croc sandals for those who are curious about what all of the cool kids are onto but aren't 100% ready to commit to that Croc lifestyle. I warn you, though, after wearing these, you may just embrace Croclife forever, and *psst* — that's also A-OK.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love crocs! These croc wedges are a life saver! I wore them to my daughters recital because I knew I would be up and down all day, and they were still comfortable! I also wear these to lecture for hours upon hours in the classroom. You can dress these up or down! I’ll always rock with my crocs!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $44.94+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 colors)

21. A slide sandal that beautifully bridges the gap between a sandal and a house shoe — which we could all use. They're also low-profile, making them the perfect choice to throw into your suitcase for that trip you've been looking forward to.

Reviewer wearing black slide sandals with brown sole
amazon.com

Promising review: "Slip on and go! These shoes are so comfortable and look good with any article of clothing. I wear them with dresses, shorts and jeans and I just love them. The blue is a pretty color and I’m looking at purchasing them again in other colors, that’s how much I love them." —Geri Massaro 

Price: $11.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide fits, and 23 colors)

22. A wedge sandal from the one and only Dr. Scholl that will turn any day into a day deserving of a little heel. Wedge sandals go with everything and Dr. Scholl has never steered me wrong, so say hello to ultimate confidence, you heel-wearing She-Ra. Your comfort insole secret is safe with me.

Review wearing black wedge heel sandal
amazon.com

Promising review: "These are the best sandal I have ever had, they are so comfortable, bought them went to Disney World and that is alot of walking so I expected some blisters but none there is no break in period for these. You can literally hit the ground running in these shoes. Love them." —stephon

Price: $59.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

23. Doc Martens sandals by yet another genius doctor of foot comfort. These sandals are classic Docs — cute, comfortable, and durable. Honestly, what more can we ask for?

Reviewers wearing black strappy Doc Marten platform sandals
amazon.com

Psst! Reviewers suggest sizing down in these.

Promising review: "I love these shoes. I bought them as walking shoes to wear on my vacation in the islands. I read the reviews and bought one size down and when I received they were a bit snug, but two days later they were stretched to support my feet perfectly. They provide that classic doc martin comfort and I am so satisfied with my choice. They look good with about everything. I've walked miles in them so far and my feet never ache." —Cam Bronx

Price: $79.98+ (available in sizes 5–11)

24. Laceless loafers 100% boating party-ready no matter where you live. Manifest that ocean breeze and gentle yacht rock. I can smell the salty air now.

Reviewer wear light gray and white laceless loafers
amazon.com

Promising review: "They fit perfectly, they look great and most importantly lots of cushion for comfort. They are so lightweight I forgot I was wearing them. I usually wear a wide width shoe and these fit me just fine. This is my second pair of hey dude shoes and I'm about to purchase another just to have a different color." —Jennifer Shops

Price: $54.58+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 36 colors)

25. A pair of platforms that will bring you straight to a late-90s classroom without the dreaded *squeak squeak squeak* that came with too-plastic-y platforms. We loved it. We learned from it. We added memory foam. We love it again.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These sandals are right on trend and so comfortable. I was comparing a few different brands, but I'm glad I went with these. They have a comfortable sole, are true to size, and did not require a "break-in" period. Would definitely recommend!" —Katja

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

26. Ballet flats WITH ankle support for those of us — *ahem* ME *ahem* — who had to stop wearing their favorite shoe style thanks to lack of support. Ballet flats still go with everything and add a little daintiness to your day — only now they're ALSO comfortable and supportive. Put them in your cart in 1-2-3-4, 1-2-3-4.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I've been looking for a cute pair of flats that would keep from digging into the back of my ankle. Because these offer the extra support with the straps they stay on throughout the day and fit well enough they don't have to dig into my skin." —Sarena Romriell

Price: $36.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors)

27. Slip-on sneakers for anyone who hates laces as much as I do. These comfortable shoes bridge the gap between flats and sneakers, making them a go-to casual choice no matter what you wear. Say goodbye to sacrificing that sundress for comfortable shoes — you CAN have both.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Reviewers recommend ordering a half size down.

Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable slip on tennis shoes that I have worn! I ordered my normal size (11) and they actually fit a tad bit big. I have fairly wide feet too. Afraid the next size down would have been too small, though! I have these black, the tan and the snake skin. They are all comfortable and similar in fit!! Would certainly recommend and will likely order more!!" —Courtney

Get them from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 23 colors).

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.