28 Kitchen Products Reviewers With Large Families Swear By

This little wonder makes hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and omelets.

I purchased one of these for my chronically late, time-blind husband who constantly found himself rushing around with no time for breakfast before getting out. This gadget has been SO helpful. He can prep the eggs and do literally anything else while they cook. The timer is loud enough to get his attention and he gets perfectly cooked eggs for breakfast that he didn't need to take much time prepping. He loves how easy it is to use and just how much time it saves him on the mornings he uses it.

Promising review: "I purchased this product in hopes that it would help with the task of cooking eggs. I have to say I absolutely LOVE this item!!! I have a large family who love eggs. Boiling eggs was always such a chore for me. I never knew how much water to add, how long to cook the eggs for, etc. This product saves me time, and cooks the eggs perfectly every time. It is easy enough to use that my kids are now able to make their own eggs. All you do is measure the amount of water from the measuring cup that it comes with, you measure up to the line that indicates how your eggs will be cooked. pour in the water, place your eggs and push the on button! Simple! As soon as it is done, the buzzer goes off to tell you that your eggs are ready. I ended up buying two of these so that I could make 12 hard boiled eggs at a time if needed. I did a lot of research on egg cookers before purchasing this one and I am so happy I decided on the Dash Go! The price was right and the size is small and compact. I highly recommend this product!!!!" —10shiningstars

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).