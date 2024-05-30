28 Kitchen Products Reviewers With Large Families Swear By

1. A large Crock-Pot slow cooker that is big enough to feed an entire large family — making dinner prep easy when you're trying to feed a revolving door of family members between conflicting activities. There are so many recipe options too that'll feed a large group, including curry, chili, and meatballs.
This slow cooker cooks up to 7 quarts of food at a time!
Promising review: "Lifesaver! We upgraded from a 4-quart slow cooker that wasn't big enough for our large family. This one does what I need it to do. It's nice to come home after a hard day and smell dinner." —Mrs2K
2. And a pack of slow cooker liners because trying to scrub a slow cooker at the end of the night is the last thing you need after meal prep.
These liners fit 3 quarts–8 quarts.
Promising review: "These are wonderful! We are a large family, so I use my slow cooker all the time, and these are a 'must have!' I even used my forks to pull chicken apart and the bag didn't break. My only complaint is that you have to be careful not to let the bag rest on the outside of the slow cooker — it will melt on the Crock-Pot and good luck getting it off! But that's easily avoidable! I can't imagine not using these. They really are wonderful!" —JollyLady
3. A pair of KitchenAid shears that work so much more efficiently than a fork and knife when cutting food into small-kid sized pieces — especially when you have a small legion of hungry kids waiting for dinner. With so much time saved, maybe — just maybe — you'll get to eat something warm, too.
Promising reviews: "If your family is like mine, you'll use these for a lot of stuff. And when you need a pair, it's dirty. We actually have four of these. So far so good, they stay rigid and sharp." —Bill J
"I use these to cut up my toddler's food. I have a few pairs and even gifted some to parent friends. These are so much easier than using a knife in almost every situation for cutting up cooked food for kids." —Sam
4. A super convenient grape cutter to help you chop those delicious choking hazards down in record time. Because who has time to painstakingly cut grapes while hangry chaos erupts all around you?
5. A veggie chopper you can use to chop, slice, dice, and spiralize onions and other veggies in a flash. If onion chopping makes you cry — from odor or pure frustration — get ready to meet your new favorite kitchen tool. Reviewers love just how easy it is to use AND how much time it saves!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. They also have an quirky alligator-inspired version that might be exactly what you're looking for.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "We absolutely love this chopper — it works great. I bought this about two months ago wanted to give it some time to see how it worked, and it's great. I have a large family and make big meals, so when it comes to chopping and slicing, this works wonders — it cuts my time in half. Especially for parties when I make my salsa. I honestly don't mind making it any more since I have this to help chop everything in less than half the time. I even have my kids and husband help it's so easy and fast. Blades are very sharp so be careful when washing. Other than that I definitely recommend." —Angel
6. A bottle of Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray to help clean caked on gunk in minutes. I could go on for awhile about why I love this stuff, but will simply say it WORKS. I caved a few months ago and decided to try it and now it's absolutely a kitchen staple for me. And *bonus* — I have never experienced a more effective cleaner for glasses. This stuff even gives an easy and streak-free shine for a 4-year-old's constantly smudgy specs.
Promising review: "Dawn has for many years been my go-to product for washing dishes in our home. With the many small children in the home, knowing that it is safe to use on marine animals when they are in danger it is also a relief knowing that is safe when you have a houseful of small children. This version of Dawn goes further than just washing dishes — I use it to clean my microwave inside and out, I have stainless steel appliances and it cleans the refrigerator to quick shine, the top of my stove is an easy clean, and counters as well. Just a quick spritz a damp sponge and paper towel dry and you are done." —Linda Shaw
7. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that will keep your bread fresh and easy to get as you make lunch sandwich after lunch sandwich. If you chronically lose the twist tab to keep that bread fresh, get ready for true bread loaf nirvana. Reviewers rave that it's so easy to use that their kids even help out now.
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes unique household products.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Love this. This saves the hassle of using the bread twist tie every time, especially if you have kids that lose the tie all the time and your bread goes dry. This is perfect." —Sarah Skinner
8. A rapid egg cooker so efficient, it takes almost all of the time out of making hard-boiled eggs for your family. Quickly make up to six eggs at a time in about ten minutes. Perfect for any family rushing through the breakfast chaos — or anyone who has found their batch of hard-boiled eggs sitting in a lukewarm pot of water six hours later. 🫠
This little wonder makes hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and omelets.
I purchased one of these for my chronically late, time-blind husband who constantly found himself rushing around with no time for breakfast before getting out. This gadget has been SO helpful. He can prep the eggs and do literally anything else while they cook. The timer is loud enough to get his attention and he gets perfectly cooked eggs for breakfast that he didn't need to take much time prepping. He loves how easy it is to use and just how much time it saves him on the mornings he uses it.
Promising review: "I purchased this product in hopes that it would help with the task of cooking eggs. I have to say I absolutely LOVE this item!!! I have a large family who love eggs. Boiling eggs was always such a chore for me. I never knew how much water to add, how long to cook the eggs for, etc. This product saves me time, and cooks the eggs perfectly every time. It is easy enough to use that my kids are now able to make their own eggs. All you do is measure the amount of water from the measuring cup that it comes with, you measure up to the line that indicates how your eggs will be cooked. pour in the water, place your eggs and push the on button! Simple! As soon as it is done, the buzzer goes off to tell you that your eggs are ready. I ended up buying two of these so that I could make 12 hard boiled eggs at a time if needed. I did a lot of research on egg cookers before purchasing this one and I am so happy I decided on the Dash Go! The price was right and the size is small and compact. I highly recommend this product!!!!" —10shiningstars
Check out our deep dive into the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker here.
9. A batter mixer and dispenser with a BlenderBall wire whisk that will save you from all of the reasons you don't want to make your fan-favorite pancakes — dishes and mess. You can make your batter right in the dispenser and the BlenderBall will get the clumps out all in one go. Then just squeeze and be on your way! Reviewers love how they're able to get a full pancake breakfast out quickly and easily with easy clean-up. Breakfast never tasted so good.
10. A large toaster for quickly serving up toast and bagels to hangry kids. With four slots at a time, you'll avoid fights over whose toaster pastry gets heated up first. Reviewers love how easy it is to use and that something large enough to work for their family actually looks nice on the counter.
11. A handy vacuum sealer for keeping pre-made foods or leftovers fresh in the freezer for when you're ready to use them. Making dinners ahead and pulling them out on chaotic days can be both cost-effective and a major relief. You can also bulk buy meat when it's on sale and keep it fresh for when you need it, helping you keep grocery bills more manageable.
12. And some silicone soup storage that allow you to make a big batch of soup ahead of time and thaw out small servings at a time. Make-ahead meals can help juggling all the various commitments that come with a large family so much easier.
13. A pack of oven liners to protect the bottom of your oven from all of the spills and baking mishaps that happen on the day-to-day. Rather than scrubbing the bottom of the oven to avoid that burnt smell we all know, just remove the liner, wash, and be on your merry, clean way.
FitFabHome is a small business!
Promising review: "I love how these make any oven accident messes my family makes so easy to clean — especially if they don’t tell me or clean it right away." —A. Peake
14. An automatic pan stirrer with a timer, perfect for any parent who has ever tried to cook dinner while two kids crash into each other, another needs a wipe, and the dog needs to go out all at the same time. Save your sauces and your nerves with this handy gadget that keeps your sauce stirring completely hands-free from you.
Promising review: "My husband loves to cook. We have two very small children, so while his meals are mostly yummy, they are also sometimes burnt. :) This was perfect for him. He's able to turn it on, run into the next room to save the day with a plastic bag and a washcloth for whatever blowout-esque mess I'm dealing with, forget he's cooking, run back into the kitchen frantically when he remembers, and arrive only to find the meal practically cooking itself. Best. Gift. Ever." —Jake the ChefturnedDaddy
15. A pack of colorful and convenient hanging cups to keep cups accessible and easy to find for your ravenously thirsty kids. These little miracles will also cut down on dishes and on finding random cups all over the house.
Puj was founded by a husband-and-wife design team with the singular goal of making parenting a bit easier with problem-solving products.
Promising review: "I have four kids and this is so awesome. Keeps me from having to wash a hundred water cups every day. They love that they each have their own color." —Crystal
16. A clip-on strainer gadget for anyone who has tried to pour pasta into a colander and almost — or actually — had it all tip into the sink. Effortlessly drain your pots with this universal, adjustable clip-on strainer, and then just pop it in the dishwasher when you're done. Easy peasy mac 'n' cheesy.
It also works great for draining excess oil out of deeper pans!
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! It saves us from having extra dirty dishes, and with a family of five that's a win I will GLADLY take." —CC
