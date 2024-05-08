BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Have Wide Feet, Check Out These 20 Comfy And Affordable Pairs Of Shoes

    Your toes have been waiting for freedom long enough.

    by
    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Platform wedges complete with their own decoration because who says that shoes have to be boring? Instantly jazz up any outfit with built-in beads that are just as colorful as you are without sacrificing all feeling in your pinky toe.

    model wears sandals in blue
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a wide foot where you know how the littlest piggy don't want to fit? These keep my pinky toe in check. They are cute and comfortable. They're also true to size and easy to get on and off. They go with everything." —Lisa B

    Get them from Amazon for $21.45+ (available in sizes 5–10 and 20 colors).

    2. Clear chunky heels that will go perfectly with both casual and formal outfits. The clear straps make these shoes look amazing with anything and remove the need for 40 different pairs of heels in your closet — or at least clear out some space for more shoes.

    A customer showing off the clear strappy sandal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have really wide feet so I don’t have a problem with my feet sliding through the shoe. They're actually very comfortable. I have had them on for about an hour with absolutely no discomfort. With other shoes, I know with the first few steps. I think that because the plastic strap stretches these are perfect for wide feet. If you have narrow feet I DO NOT suggest buying these." —Beautiful one

    Get them from Amazon for $25.88+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors). 

    3. Chelsea rain boots because honestly why is it rainy season all seasons? These boots will make you invincible against puddles — whether you encounter them by accident or design.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I have wide calves and wide feet, so boots are a big headache to find that fit and look good. I was hesitant to buy these because a lot of the pictures are from people with smaller figures. I ordered a 7.5 and it was perfect for my usual size 8 feet. I’m impressed. It stretches at the top and fits great! Looks expensive, too. It doesn’t have the greatest traction, but some grip remains. I feel put together and would suggest for others who are my size to NOT hesitate! Good find!" —ipenggg

    Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes 4–13 and in 15 styles).

    4. Slip-on sneakers for anyone who hates laces as much as I do. These comfortable shoes bridge the gap between flats and sneakers making them a go-to casual choice no matter what you're wearing. Say good-bye to sacrificing that sundress for comfortable shoes — you CAN have both.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend ordering a half size down.

    Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable slip-on tennis shoes that I have worn! I ordered my normal size (11) and they actually fit a tad bit big. I have fairly wide feet too. Afraid the next size down would have been too small, though! I have these in black, tan, and snakeskin. They are all comfortable and similar in fit!! Would certainly recommend and will likely order more!!" —Courtney

    Get them from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 23 colors).

    5. Rubber slides that are lightweight, durable, AND waterproof — meaning spring and summer weather has nothing on you. Wear 'em to the beach, to a picnic, to a store, or to get the mail. Your feet will be glad you did.

    Reviewer wearing the slide sandals in brown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE them, they're so COMFORTABLE! My feet are wide, but they still fit AMAZINGLY! They have arch support, and I don't find any flaws in these sandals. I have been wearing them for a month now and they're still as comfortable as the first time I put them on! They're so AMAZING! And did I mention that they're so lightweight, it's like wearing nothing on your feet? A+!" —KimKee41

    Get them from Amazon for $1725+ (available in sizes 5–15 and 14 colors).

    And if you're looking learn more about these unbelievably comfy Pali Hawaii unisex sandals, we've got you covered.

    6. Pointed toe mules for those days when you are really overdue for a pedicure but you're not ready to hide those puppies completely. Mules go with almost anything and there's nothing quite like a shoe you can covertly kick off when you need to.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I usually have difficulty finding comfortable and cute shoes that fit my wide feet but these are perfect. They get comfier every time I wear them and I wear them three to four times a week for work. My feet don’t slide and they don’t make any weird noises." —Tiffany P

    Get them from Amazon for $34.71+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    7. Faux leather lace-ups in that classic Oxford style for when you're feeling a little dapper or your outfit needs a little razzamatazz. Be sure to order half a size up for wide feet.

    Person wearing two-tone oxford shoes with a classic design
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my second pair. I had previously purchased it in brown, and it lasted all day while walking around at Disneyland for Dapper Day. I wore this black pair right out of the box and walked from the Bellagio to the Wynn on the Vegas strip. For those who know, that is not a short walk. I have a wide foot and have never developed blisters with both pairs. I was fine wearing dress socks. I highly recommend if you want to dress nicely and plan to do a lot of standing/walking. It feels like the perfect compromise between flats and high heels." —VF

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–10.5 and 11 colors).

    8. A pair of cork footbed sandals that give the comfort and style of Birks, but at a fraction of the price. The buckle can be adjusted for that perfect fit and the arch support is good enough for all-day wear. And — believe me — proper arch support is going to save your back one day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These shoes are genuinely the best summer sandals I've ever had. Last year, my best friend told me to get some Birks because my days of sandals without support were absolutely killing my knees. Being on a budget, Birks were a bit much for me. I found these babies and had the most gloriously knee- and back-pain-free summer I've literally ever experienced. I tell everyone about these sandals and have had a few friends convert and become loyalists, too. They really are excellent and I now have them in a few colors and styles. And to think I thought a hobble was normal.

    Promising review: "I have wide feet with high arches, so finding shoes can be a nightmare. These are great! Classic look with lots of comfort." —ActBusy

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide fits,, and 22 colors).

    9. A bestselling pair of Amazon Essentials flats — lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for any outfit, and — with 20 colors to choose from — a new wardrobe staple. With over 46,000 5-star reviews, you'll be in good company with people who LOVE this shoe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My job requires that I stand most of the day and I had to find something that would not only fit me but be wide enough and comfortable enough to withstand. These are great. Will definitely be purchasing in other colors." —Monique

    Get it from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and 20 colors).

    10. Or pointed-toe flats that are still spacious enough for wide feet. Pointed-toe flats are especially great for workwear and when you need to be a little more formal, but don't be surprised if you grab these every time you feel a little bit dressy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very wide feet, and it’s hard to find shoes that fit, let alone shoes that are comfortable as well. Really love these, and for the price, you can’t beat them!" —J. C.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.70+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and 18 colors).

    11. OR — because you literally cannot have enough flats — elastic ballet flats that will add a little daintiness to your day and make you want to pirouette down the street. Put them in your cart in 1-2-3-4, 1-2-3-4.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic about the fit after reading reviews. My feet are EXTREMELY wide, as another reviewer said, “Think Flintstone feet. They fit perfectly. I am thinking about ordering another pair in a different color!" —Beyond thrilled

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and nine colors).

    Check out our glowing ballet flat review!

    12. Adjustable ankle strap wedges to help you say goodbye to sinking into the grass at outdoor events. These adjustable shoes are much more comfortable than pumps, and you can sip your bevy securely without having to worry about the unexpected dip backward into the mud.

    Reviewer wearing white wedge sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I want one in each color! I struggle to find comfortable sandals because I have wide and flat feet with not the best circulation, but these make me feel like I'm barely in heels....comfort all the way!" —Ju Merrill

    Get them from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).

    13. Faux suede, lace-up heels that will definitely make you feel as powerful and confident as a Greek goddess and make any outfit suddenly more stunning.

    reviewer wearing the brown wrap around heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are honestly my favorite! For someone with wide feet, they fit like a glove! They are also very comfortable to wear all night. I'm definitely buying all the other colors!" —Amazon Customer.

    Get them from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–10.5 and 15 colors).

    14. A laceless, breathable sock sneaker because laces are overrated, and we all need a little more structure to our shoes these days. These sneakers are so versatile, well-made, and light you may just never want to wear a different shoe again.

    Reviewer wearing all black high top sock sneaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have wide feet and a high arch, finding shoes that fit, are comfortable, and that I 100% like is super rare. These shoes are it + they are so reasonably priced. They seem well constructed and are not slippery even in the rain. I now own 3 different colors & will definitely be getting more!" —L. L. Hickman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 30 colors).

    15. These dressy lace-ups that give oxfords without fully committing to the heeled lifestyle. These sneaker hybrids are the perfect combination of casual and fancy — just like you!

    model wears platform shoes in red
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews for shoes, but these are one of the exceptions where I enjoy them so much that I have to leave the review. I have wide-width foot and it is very hard to find a pair of shoes that doesn’t require break-in period. This dress shoes not only cute, fashionable, but also surprisingly very comfortable. I took train to work so the trip requires me to walk and stand a lot. Right now it’s 4 p.m. and I still have the shoes on my feet. Good gracious lord. I might as well get another pair in red, because I love them too much!!" —Mama Panda

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors).

    16. Some faux-suede strappy sandals to pair perfectly with your office attire, happy hour 'fit, or running to Target to grab that thing you saw last week jeans. They really are that unicorn of a shoe you've been looking for.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are THE BEST!!! I bought them for work (office) but wear them everywhere. So comfy even hours later. I normally wear a size 6-6.5 and have a wide foot. Size 6 is perfect!." —Jace Qura

    Get them from Amazon for $32.92+ (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors).

    17. A pair of side-zip sneakers with a hidden wedge that will give you a little extra height, but a lot of extra comfort thanks to a memory foam insole. With all of that extra confidence, you can make every sidewalk your own personal catwalk.

    reviewer wearing hidden wedge sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly! I have wide feet and they come in wide sizes. Perfect wiggle room in the toes and no areas that rub or poke. Both zippers work and the white part doesn’t have cheap stitching like other brands. They're comfortable and you can hardly tell there’s a hidden heel. I feel so tall!" —Jane

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits, and 12 colors).

    18. Braided rope sandals to add some much-needed boho-chic to a hot day when you'd maybe rather just stay inside. With these sandals, you'll be looking breezy and carefree no matter how much *sparkle* your forehead is producing.

    model wears sandals in sunset sangria
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I love these! I bought them in yellow/gold and black for my European vacation. I have wide feet and I have problems finding comfortable shoes. The style works for me because they wrap around the wide part, and they are soooo comfortable. I was amazed at how great they are!" —Jennifer

    Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 25 colors).

    To learn more about these, check out our Plaka sandal deep dive.

    19. These slip-resistant sandals cute enough for everyday wear and secure enough to not awkwardly kick off your shoe in the middle of a crowded street when you catch on the sidewalk. We've all been there, but, thankfully, we don't have to do it again.

    sandals in new navy blue
    Amazon

    Since the straps are elastic, they expand to support wide feet — making them your new favorite shoes!

    Promising review: "I really love these. They're very comfortable and look good with just about everything. I followed the advice in other reviews and got a size down as they do run big. I usually wear an 8.5 and got an 8. The 8 fit perfectly. As I have wide feet, I always have to worry about the front straps, but since these are elastic, it was no problem. I really love them and would definitely buy again." —Jack

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).

    20. Ankle strap open-toe flatforms that pair with literally any outfit and are comfy enough for all-day wear. There is no better combination in existence than cute and comfortable.

    reviewer wearing sandals in taupe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit my feet just like they should! I also have a pretty wide foot, and there are no issues with the band being too tight. I think the quality is great for the price, and I’m excited to wear them to all the weddings I have to attend this summer. If you’re debating purchasing, do it, you won’t be disappointed." —Aleyah Banuelos

    Get them from Amazon for $39+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and four colors).

    Your feet when they finally feel true freedom.

    Comedy Central

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.