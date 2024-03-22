14.

"I have social anxiety pretty bad, especially when meeting new people. He asked me if I wanted to go to a restaurant I love in town for my birthday, and I happily said yes. While we were getting ready and about to leave, he casually mentioned that his two friends from work would be meeting us there (one of which was a girl I already didn’t like because of some text exchanges I had seen between them). When I declined to go after learning they’d be there, he literally CALLED THEM ON THE PHONE to try and convince me to come. When that didn’t work, he threw the vase of flowers he’d gotten me at the wall, shattering it everywhere. That was by far the worst birthday of my life. Sadly, I stayed with him for months after that incident. Luckily, I have now found the absolute love of my life, this man better than I could have dreamed."