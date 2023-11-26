If you've ever had a crush on someone or been in a relationship, you may fully understand how certain little behaviors or mannerisms can be an instant turn-on. Think: a person rolling up their sleeves or getting incredibly passionate about a certain hobby.
1. "We had our honeymoon in Italy, and he noticed the waitstaff poured wine really beautifully, so he replicated it. Now I have him pour all my drinks for me, and for some reason, the way his wrist moves when he pours really gets me going."
2. "I was dating a girl in high school. We were hanging out at her house one afternoon. Her family was there, and we were all just chilling and talking. She got up to go to the kitchen, and as she walked by behind me, she lightly ran her fingernails across the back of my neck. To this day, when a girl does that to me, it's an instant erection for me."
"I used to get my hair cut by a woman who did this. Insta-wood."