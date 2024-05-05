As we age, it's natural to have a few regrets about the things we did when we were younger. So, to normalize this, I asked the BuzzFeed Community: "People over 60, share with us the things you wasted way too much time on in your 30s, 40s, and 50s." A lot of people provided vulnerable answers. Here's what they had to say:
1. "Building social status and shopping for 'things.' So many people were trying to climb the social ladder in the town I lived in. Having the 'right' friends, living in the right neighborhood, and acquiring the right stuff — better clothes, better cars, bigger houses. Spending more time socializing than with family, but guess who catches you when you fall? Family and true friends, not the people who you met trying to climb up. They will leave you in the dust with all of the things that really don’t mean anything."
2. "I wasted wayyyyy too much time trying to get ahead in my career. Women coming out of college in the '70s didn’t have a lot of job prospects. We were fed the '50s to '60s mantra that if you worked hard, took on extra work, and stayed late, you were sure to go up the corporate ladder. That may have worked for men, but definitely not for women at that time. I worked in a male-dominated field and had to do twice the work of men, 50-60 hour weeks, and I was constantly reminded that there were plenty of men who would like my job."
"After a long career of busting up against the glass ceiling, I found that it really wasn’t worth it. Times have changed quite a bit since then, but if I had to do it over again, I would choose a more balanced environment: one where I was respected for my skills and was doing something I really enjoyed.
Too many companies use and abuse their employees and toss them to the curb after their employees have burned out. Don’t waste your time. Be happy where you work. Life is too short to put up with spending most of your day being unhappy."
—Anonymous, 70, Texas
3. "Trying so hard to be friends with people who had no time or interest in being friends with me or only wanted my friendship when it was convenient for them."
4. "I spent way too much time people-pleasing. Being a caregiver for my parents at a very young age left me struggling for good coping skills as I grew older. The insecurity made me way too concerned about what others thought. The best part of getting older is not giving a crap about what anyone thinks!"
—Anonymous, 62, Illinois
5. "When I was younger, I wasted too much time worrying about whether a man liked me or not. My self-esteem was not very high, and I suspect I thought most men I liked were thinking about anything else besides me. Nowadays, I don't worry about whether a man likes me or not. If he likes me, he'll show it by wanting to be with me. It's now all about whether I find him interesting enough to want to be with him!"
6. "I was more competitive than being a team player. I understand more now about the collaborative power of a team. I should have shared knowledge and information with friends. That might have given me more friends and well-wishers in my college days."
7. "I wasted far too much time being angry with people who had betrayed me. I have since learned that what we give, we get back, and what we take, we pay for. In my senior years, I’m OK with that."
8. "Worrying what other people thought of me and thinking they were judging me. Trying to be the perfect wife, mother, employee, daughter, friend, etc. I should have relaxed and enjoyed life more rather than put these pressures on myself."
—Anonymous, 66, Illinois