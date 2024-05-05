2. "I wasted wayyyyy too much time trying to get ahead in my career . Women coming out of college in the '70s didn’t have a lot of job prospects. We were fed the '50s to '60s mantra that if you worked hard, took on extra work, and stayed late, you were sure to go up the corporate ladder. That may have worked for men, but definitely not for women at that time. I worked in a male-dominated field and had to do twice the work of men, 50-60 hour weeks, and I was constantly reminded that there were plenty of men who would like my job."

"After a long career of busting up against the glass ceiling, I found that it really wasn’t worth it. Times have changed quite a bit since then, but if I had to do it over again, I would choose a more balanced environment: one where I was respected for my skills and was doing something I really enjoyed.

Too many companies use and abuse their employees and toss them to the curb after their employees have burned out. Don’t waste your time. Be happy where you work. Life is too short to put up with spending most of your day being unhappy."



—Anonymous, 70, Texas