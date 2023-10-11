  • Viral badge

"It's More Common Than Anyone Will Admit": Men Are Revealing Specific Things Every Man Does But Will Never Admit Out Loud

No matter the gender, there are some things people do that they will typically never admit to doing — like picking their nose or stalking their ex on social media.

So when Reddit user u/Miguenzo asked: "What is something all guys do but will never admit to doing?" I thought I would share their answers since they were surprisingly honest. Here's what they had to say below:

1. "Imagine your entire life with a girl you just met."

u/Old_Situation4990

2. "Morning pee sometimes goes sideways, and there's annoying cleaning up to do."

a toilet
u/Apprehensive_Sky9062

3. "Daydream about insane scenarios that will never happen where you're the main hero who swoops in to save the day. Common examples include things like thinking you could figure out how to land an entire airplane in an emergency, thinking about: 'What happens if there's a robbery and I stop the bad guy?' saving someone from a burning building, thinking you could save someone's life if there's a random medical emergency, etc."

u/bbbbbthatsfivebees

4. "Nose picking is more common than anyone will admit."

a man picking his nose
u/oldwhitch

"I'm pretty sure my car won't work if I don't pick my nose while driving."

u/Shaner9er1337

5. "I’m over a foot taller than my wife, so I often joke that 'she’s my better third' — but I HATE being the big spoon. Nothing makes me happier in my marriage like being a little spoon, curled up, while she runs her fingers through my hair. Just thinking about it is releasing the endorphins. We will hit 29 years together in a couple of months, and it not only never gets old, but it also gets better with age."

u/ZacInStl

6. "Kicking ice cubes under the fridge when they fall."

ice cube tray with some ice
u/Subject-Inflation805

"It's not a problem. Just water under the fridge."

u/epsm1633

7. "If you're single [and straight]: having feelings or attraction to almost every female friend you've got. It doesn't have to be strong feelings. It doesn't have to be romantic — but you've thought about it...at least once. Maybe three times."

u/TA2556

8. "Singing along to a song that they shouldn't like, but do."

a man singing
u/BoredBSEE

"Hey, I just met you and this is crazy, but here's my number, so call me maybe."

u/FriedrichWeedmann

9. "Crying."

u/Afraid_Purpose_8512

"Do you mean, sweating from the eyes? That's just your heart working out and the eyes start to sweat."

u/DaMalayaliKolayali

10. "Sniff our armpits to be sure it doesn't stink — or because we enjoy the smell."

a man sniffing his armpit
—u/[deleted]

"'Ooh, I’m smelling ripe today.' Sniffs again."

u/Calm-Technology7351

11. "Check out women (or men if they prefer) they find attractive in public when with their partner."

u/DavosLostFingers

12. "Look at guys on the street and imagine a 1v1 where we end up winning with some cool moves — even if the other guy is taller and better built."

two men play fighting
u/WorldsInvade

13. "Shoving their hand down their pants, just cause. Like if you are sleeping or watching TV, you shove your hand down there. It feels warm and secure."

u/Riccma02

14. "Crying like a baby when their pet dies."

a man crying in the kitchen
u/Boomer6313

Is there something you believe all men do but will never admit? Tell us what it is in the comments below.