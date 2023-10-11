5.

"I’m over a foot taller than my wife, so I often joke that 'she’s my better third' — but I HATE being the big spoon. Nothing makes me happier in my marriage like being a little spoon, curled up, while she runs her fingers through my hair. Just thinking about it is releasing the endorphins. We will hit 29 years together in a couple of months, and it not only never gets old, but it also gets better with age."