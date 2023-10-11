No matter the gender, there are some things people do that they will typically never admit to doing — like picking their nose or stalking their ex on social media.
So when Reddit user u/Miguenzo asked: "What is something all guys do but will never admit to doing?" I thought I would share their answers since they were surprisingly honest. Here's what they had to say below:
2. "Morning pee sometimes goes sideways, and there's annoying cleaning up to do."
3. "Daydream about insane scenarios that will never happen where you're the main hero who swoops in to save the day. Common examples include things like thinking you could figure out how to land an entire airplane in an emergency, thinking about: 'What happens if there's a robbery and I stop the bad guy?' saving someone from a burning building, thinking you could save someone's life if there's a random medical emergency, etc."
4. "Nose picking is more common than anyone will admit."
5. "I’m over a foot taller than my wife, so I often joke that 'she’s my better third' — but I HATE being the big spoon. Nothing makes me happier in my marriage like being a little spoon, curled up, while she runs her fingers through my hair. Just thinking about it is releasing the endorphins. We will hit 29 years together in a couple of months, and it not only never gets old, but it also gets better with age."
6. "Kicking ice cubes under the fridge when they fall."
7. "If you're single [and straight]: having feelings or attraction to almost every female friend you've got. It doesn't have to be strong feelings. It doesn't have to be romantic — but you've thought about it...at least once. Maybe three times."
8. "Singing along to a song that they shouldn't like, but do."
9. "Crying."
"Do you mean, sweating from the eyes? That's just your heart working out and the eyes start to sweat."