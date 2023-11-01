17 Americans Reveal What They Believe Are The "Weirdest" Things The Rest Of The World Does

4. "Pay toilets."

—u/llcucf80



"A very efficient way to encourage public urination."



—u/wrecktus_abdominus

"So far I've lived in Germany, where pay toilets are the norm, and the UK, where they are not (except central London).

In Germany, public toilets are plentiful and clean. In the UK, they're rare and dirty. I'm happy to pay 50¢ for a clean and nearby public toilet."

—u/EmeraldIbis

"And then there’s Japan, where you definitely have the gross city park toilets, but the vast majority of even combini toilets are clean and FREE. It doesn’t stop public urination, though. I went to my favorite sushi restaurant a few months ago, and some ojisan [a middle-age man] walked out, went around the corner, and peed on the side of a building."

—u/coffeecatmint