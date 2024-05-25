4. "It was my first night at a part-time job I had taken to help pay my way through college. The shift started at midnight, and my job consisted of unloading packages from inside a container onto a conveyor belt as fast as possible. The packages could sometimes weigh as much as 50 pounds each, and I was a skinny guy that weighed all of 125 pounds. It was also a hot evening inside a building that had no air conditioning, and my supervisor consistently kept yelling, 'Faster, faster!' Mid-shift, I decided the job wasn’t for me and wavered between walking off the job or finishing the shift. I decided to complete the shift and simply never return again. Just then, I stepped out of the container I was unloading as a manager was walking by."

"He stopped and asked me what college I was enrolled in. When I told him, he said that was where he had graduated from and then said, 'Follow me.' He then yelled down the belt at my supervisor and said, 'Hey, I’m taking him!' We walked a little bit to a different location in the building, which was situated at the end of a conveyor belt. He said to that supervisor, 'Hey, here’s a new guy for you,' then shook my hand and walked away. My new job, in one night, went from something I could not physically do to a job that I could do.

From there, I eventually worked my way up the seniority ladder, moved into their airline division, which allowed me to jump seat on their aircraft, and ended up in Florida, where I eventually relocated and built a life.

My life would be so drastically different had I decided to quit on the spot and walk away. I literally owe everything that I have in my life to this one manager, whose name I never knew."

—David, 61, Florida