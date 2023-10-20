8.

"When I was 18, I was still studying and working at a supermarket to support my needs as a student. I became (and still am) extremely close with a girl my age working full time there. She is my best friend in the whole world. At the time we became friends at work, she opened up to me that her mother was in hospice because of having a terminal brain tumor. Her father had left them when the mum was diagnosed. I was speechless and didn’t know how I could help her. Her mom was slowly withering away and she used up all her vacation leave to spend time with her. When her mom was at the very end, it was a great heartache to see my friend in this state. She had to continue coming to work because they needed money. I kept thinking of how I could help her. And then it hit me."