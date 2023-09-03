1.

"A friend introduced me to a stranger at a party and said we should get along great since we were both into music. The stranger was in a band, and I used to work as a sound/lighting tech. He asked why I quit music, and I told him I got sick of working every single weekend and making garbage pay. I enjoy shows far more as an attendant than a worker. He responded: 'Oh, you don't love music, which is ok. It's just if you really loved music, you would have stuck it out. For me, I couldn't live without music. It's just different.' It took about 15 seconds of conversation to realize the dude was fucking insufferable."