6. "Not resolving past trauma and applying it to future relationships. You’re just going to repeat whatever hurt you went through in the first place."

—u/CalichrisE



"Pattern recognition is a thing — but you're right. If someone reminds you of someone who traumatized you in the past, you should cut them out of your life immediately, not try to keep them around, because you're right. They actually are doing the same thing, and someone telling you you're wrong about that is trying to get you to ignore your instincts."

—u/Actual_Plastic77