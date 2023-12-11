Have you ever been in a relationship where someone did something that made you end the partnership? Well, when Reddit user u/GerrardSlippedHahaha asked: "Men, what is a deal-breaker for you in modern dating?" over 3,000 men provided their input. Here's what they had to say below:
1. "If my date is rude to anyone in the service industry, there won't be another date. That shit tells me exactly who you are."
2. "Dishonesty is my main one. If you can't trust them, then there's no reason to even date them because you're always going to worry about what they're doing when they're not with you."
3. "This sounds dumb, but if she's not into me, I'm not interested. If she plays hard to get, I'm done. I'm not playing the games anymore. You'd be surprised how often a woman has SAID she was into me, but won't do anything at all to act like she is."
4. "Lack of empathy or compassion."
"This is what killed my 23-year marriage. Her lack of compassion and empathy for anyone other than herself was shocking and heartbreaking. It wasn’t always like that — it just slowly developed like a Polaroid over time."
5. "If their humor is just making fun of me or other people. How do you think degrading the person you're interested in is a good idea?"
6. "Not resolving past trauma and applying it to future relationships. You’re just going to repeat whatever hurt you went through in the first place."
"Pattern recognition is a thing — but you're right. If someone reminds you of someone who traumatized you in the past, you should cut them out of your life immediately, not try to keep them around, because you're right. They actually are doing the same thing, and someone telling you you're wrong about that is trying to get you to ignore your instincts."