3.

"I started seeing someone, and he asked me to be his girlfriend pretty early into dating, but I figured, why not, because we had been seeing each other very frequently and talking all day. There were some red flags, but when I brought them to his attention, he would always have a believable answer or just brushed it off. (Background: I had a boyfriend who previously did me dirty, so I wasn't sure if I was just being anxious or not). Fast-forward a couple of months, and things were going well, but I still felt something was up, and I had no proof or really anything to go off of besides a feeling. Then, one day, his mom had to come over because she needed help with her iPad, and she said the code out loud. My boyfriend's reaction to the code being said aloud caught my attention, and something inside of me told me to write that code down. The day went on, and we all hung out and had a good day."