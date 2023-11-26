13.

"The closest I personally came was giving one day's notice when I was a 3rd grade teacher. The entire job was me fighting administration for more than literally zero time to actually do the job I was there to do. When I asked for time to plan lessons, help students who were falling behind, or work on helping special needs students in my class, I was denied every time. No exaggeration, I was in the beginning phases of a mental breakdown. I went into the front office one morning to ask about what the best way to quit was in a way that didn't negatively impact my students, but before I could ask they gave me the 'bad news': that the last seven-hired teachers (i.e. me and six others) were being moved to other schools the following Monday due to enrollment changes, and I immediately said 'great, I quit,' and left the next day. It was really sad leaving my class, but from the bottom of my heart: fuck that job."