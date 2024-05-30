Going to the playground with your kid is supposed to be a fun time. But sometimes, you come across another parent who does something that makes your instinctual alarms go off.
So, if you're a parent, we want to know: "What is the parenting 'red flag' you notice right away when meeting or coming across another parent at the playground or on a playdate?"
Maybe the last time you were at the playground with your children, you noticed a parent was very cold to one of their children but completely happy with the other.
Or perhaps you noticed that a parent was completely dismissive of another child when they wanted to play on the monkey bars, even after the kid asked politely.
Finally, maybe you actually had a confrontation with a parent, and instead of talking to you directly, they only talked to your child, which was not only confusing for you but also for your child as well.
Also, if you notice these parenting style "red flags," does this usually indicate anything to you about the parent?
