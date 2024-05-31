  • Add Yours badge

Teachers, Tell Us The Wildest Thing That Has Ever Happened At A Parent-Teacher Conference

Whether it was something a parent said or how they interacted with another teacher down the hall, we want to know.

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

While parent-teacher conferences can be a pleasant experience, sometimes they can turn into incredibly stressful situations not only for the parent but also for the teacher and kid.

Sturti / Getty Images

So, teachers, we want to know: "What is the wildest thing you have ever experienced during a parent-teacher conference?"

For instance, maybe in the middle of a discussion with a parent about their child, the parent randomly started doing their makeup routine and kept doing it even when you kindly asked them for their full attention.

Carol Yepes / Getty Images

Or maybe a parent didn't like how a discussion was going, so they called their therapist right then and there to see if you or they were right.

Sdi Productions / Getty Images

Finally, maybe a parent actually didn't show up at the conference and instead sent you an email stating some really wild things about you and the school.

Antonioguillem / Getty Images

What happened after experiencing this wild interaction? Did you try to work with the parent, or did you have to reschedule the conference or even get the principal involved?

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images

If the above resonates with you and if you feel comfortable doing so, tell us the wildest thing you experienced during a parent-teacher conference in the Google form or comments below.