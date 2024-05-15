She continued, saying that she had to see a specialist and get an endoscopy, which confirmed she had burned her esophagus. She also explained that this event occurred years ago, but she recently saw the influencer repost the video within the last year. "This makes me upset because there are now hundreds of [millions] of people, looking to her for information... I'm not saying that the holistic route is not the way to go for most cases — that is the route that I go in most of my life. But it's not one size fits all. Everyone has different bodies, everyone has different health histories, and everyone has different genetics, and it's dangerous to recommend something for someone and say, 'This is the cure to your digestion issue' — but it's even more dangerous to believe everything you see."