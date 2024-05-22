6. "She had always kind of had this air that she was better than us, but it got worse once her dad's company got really big really quickly, and they essentially became richer than Midas overnight. They moved into a huge home, got two new cars, an insane shopping spree, thousands of dollars for graduation, etc. The rest of our friend group was literally paycheck to paycheck, with three jobs just to afford gas and thrifting for clothes, you get it. She started making snide comments about how she would never thrift because it was 'dirty and disgusting,' would throw fits when we couldn't all get dinner with her (sorry, I couldn't afford a $75 per person buffet), would literally laugh at us when we had to get the $2 drip coffee and not the $7 custom drink she could afford. It just really started to wear on us, so we phased her out of the group."

"She quickly found a new friend group of all rich girls. We would see her out sometimes, and she would turn her nose up at us. Well, daddy's company sank within eight years of that, and they had no savings as they blew it all on stupid rich people shit. She no longer had a credit card and was forced to get a job. She got married, got divorced, moved back home, and has been living the 'poor' life ever since.

Only one of our friends from the old days accepted her apology and has been talking with her off and on. There's a lot more drama between us, so we haven't talked, but yeah, she got her karma. Those rich friends dumped her as soon as she lost all her funds."

