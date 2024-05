After Harrison gave his speech, it not only garnered a direct response from the NFL stating that Harrison's views were not those of the NFL as an organization but also widespread backlash from people across the country. But while a lot of people have vocalized their disgust about the commencement address on their own personal social media accounts, women have begun to leave sarcastic comments about their "abilities as a woman" directly on the Kansas City Chiefs's Instagram account — and they're brutal in the best way possible.