On May 11th, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a commencement address to graduates from Benedictine College. During his speech to the private Catholic liberal arts college in Kansas, he suggested Pride Month was a "deadly sin," condemned abortion rights, and informed women that they had "the most diabolical lies" told to them (after he quoted a Taylor Swift song earlier in his speech, of course).

A man in graduation robes speaks at a podium labeled &quot;Benedictine College&quot; at a ceremony
Harrison directly addressed the women in the crowd by saying, "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He went on to speak about his wife, Isabelle, claiming she would be the first to say that "her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother" and that he was able to be the man who he is because his wife embraced one of the most important titles of all: being a homemaker.

After Harrison gave his speech, it not only garnered a direct response from the NFL stating that Harrison's views were not those of the NFL as an organization but also widespread backlash from people across the country. But while a lot of people have vocalized their disgust about the commencement address on their own personal social media accounts, women have begun to leave sarcastic comments about their "abilities as a woman" directly on the Kansas City Chiefs's Instagram account — and they're brutal in the best way possible.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a white football uniform looks focused as he stands on the field during a game
1. Here are some of the top comments that were left on multiple Chief's Instagram posts, like this woman who's sad she won't be able to attend any more games because of her "true vocation."

I won&#x27;t be able to attend any games for another 17 years as I will be completing my true vocation of rearing my children until then
2. Or this woman who said her life hasn't begun because she's not married to a man yet.

&quot;I don&#x27;t have a husband, so I guess I can&#x27;t buy tickets since my life hasn&#x27;t started.&quot;
3. It seems like snack time is vital for this couple.

&quot;wish i could watch but my bf said to stay in the kitchen making snacks :/&quot; with 2,971 likes
4. This commentor also wants some clarification.

&quot;Are educated childless women allowed at the game?&quot; The post has 3,817 likes and was posted 17 hours ago
5. A woman watching men on TV? Not in this household.

&quot;Sorry my husband said I’m not allowed to watch men on tv I am only allowed to look at him.&quot; Timestamp &quot;18h,&quot; with 2,544 likes and &quot;Reply&quot; button visible
6. Sorry, gotta skip the game, the kitchen is calling.

&quot;Bummed I can’t go because I’ll be staying in the kitchen.&quot; 18 hours ago. 3,080 likes
7. Maybe this person's husband is nice enough to give permission. Fingers crossed.

&quot;If my husband gives me permission to skip out on my wifey duties I&#x27;ll be at the game.&quot; 3,870 likes, posted 18 hours ago
8. Who needs thoughts when you have a husband, am I right?

&quot;What’s football? I don’t have a husband so there’s no thoughts going my head.&quot;
9. Shoot, I bet our 84 cents to the dollar won't even be worth anything.

&quot;I was going to buy a jersey to support the team but is my woman money okay to use?&quot;
10. I would be concerned, too.

&quot;I hope I can see the tv from the kitchen&quot;. The comment has 1,771 likes and was posted 1 day ago
11. This woman doesn't even believe she's considered to be "alive" before marriage.

&quot;Sry can&#x27;t make it since my life doesn&#x27;t start until I get married so I technically don&#x27;t exist right now.&quot; ? (2,448 likes)
12. Even the men are wondering what they can do with their wives now.

&quot;I love watching games with my wife, is that still allowed?&quot; The comment has 2,855 likes
13. At least this man is honest about his wife's "abilities."

&quot;I wanted to show this to my wife but she&#x27;s not allowed to read.&quot; The comment has 2,631 likes
14. It's a valid question.

&quot;am I allowed to know the schedule or should I be preparing dinner for my husband.&quot; The comment has 4,910 likes
15. Finally, does anyone know the answer to this question?

&quot;Am I allowed to come to a KC game with my dad or should I be feeding my 20 kids at home?&quot;
