Even if you tried it a billion times, sometimes you just can't stomach a certain kind of food. So when Reddit user u/cloudtdaz asked: "What food have you tried liking but just can’t?" plenty of people had opinions. Here's what said below:
1. "Black licorice. I've accepted my DNA just can't stand the stuff."
2. "Peeps, the Easter sugared candy. I like to think I can digest anything covered in sugar BUT NOT THAT."
3. "Wine. Every year I'll try it around the holidays with family and it's still gross."
4. "Olives. I've tried many varieties. I always try them because they look like they'd be good but they're just not."
5. "I know this is a drink, but sparkling water. I like some flavors, but I can’t stand that after taste. Bleh."
6. "Matcha! Just tastes like grass to me."
7. "Kombucha smells like stinky feet and tastes like vinegar to me."
8. "Beer of any kind. It always makes me very nauseous."
9. "I can’t drink egg nog. Every year, I give it a shot and try to like it, but I just can’t."
10. "Raw tomatoes."
11. "Grape-Nuts. I hated them as a kid but as an adult I decided to try them again, thinking maybe my tastebuds had matured by then. Nope. They were still just as awful as I remembered."
12. "Overnight oats. They're basically lumpy, cold snot in my throat first thing in the morning. I gag just thinking about adding chia seeds."
13. "Celery."
14. "Beets. I just can't."
15. "Any kind of mushroom, it's not the texture — there is always a taste that I can't do for some reason."
"The difference between raw and cooked mushrooms is wild to me. Cooked mushrooms, I’ll eat with a spoon. Raw mushrooms somehow taste as if styrofoam could go stale."