6. "Use your own spit to get blood stains fully out. The enzymes from your own saliva will break down your own blood."

—u/raginghearton



"It works! My husband thought I was nuts for telling him to spit on a bloodstain on his shirt. He skeptically tried it and was like, 'Holy shit, that worked!' I was dying laughing at his reaction to me saying, 'Spit on it. Yes. Just spit on it! Try it!' Even more hilarious, I had no idea if it would actually work; I’d only read about it. But it did work, and really well. It just sounded wild!"

—u/aurora_rosealis