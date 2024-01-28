10. "I had to put my cat of 15 years down. She declined really fast but wouldn’t let go, and I couldn’t stand to see her struggling, so I had to do it for her. It was the first time since I was 2 years old that I didn't have any cats in the house. So, as I knew she was declining, I started looking at local shelters to find cats to bring in. Now, I know many may not agree and think it’s ‘replacing’ the dying cat, but as someone so used to having cats, I couldn’t imagine having a house without them. So, a couple of days after putting my cat down, I drove to a shelter and got two cats that are siblings."

"Bringing another pet in so quickly may not work for everyone — but seeing them be so active and playing and just being cats helped me remember my other cat as herself instead of just remembering her during her last stages.

If I didn’t get other cats, I would’ve grieved her heavily for a long time and been stuck with images in my head of her declining. Instead, my new cats helped me to reflect on all the good times my cat had had during her long life, and the grieving process was so, so much quicker."



—ellave