    "Bridgerton's" Claudia Jessie Is Going Viral After Talking About Her "Summer Muff," And It Will Be The Most Entertaining Thing You Watch This Week

    "I heard ringing go from this ear to this ear, and suddenly, everyone started sounding like this."

    Raven Ishak
    by Raven Ishak

    BuzzFeed Staff

    While it's pretty common for actors to get injured on set, it's usually because they participated in intense training or very difficult stunts. However, for Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie, her injury story involved an unexpected "trip" while she was on set.

    Closeup of Claudia Jessie on the red carpet
    In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Claudia explained exactly how she — ahem — the story went down after she was asked what it was like making this season and if it was easier now that she and the cast are in their third season.

    Claudia Jessie and Stephen Colbert on &quot;The Late Show&quot; chatting
    While she explained that she still gets nervous before doing a take, she added that this season was interesting because she broke her wrist. "It was a Friday morning...and we hadn't even started filming yet; I felt so bad."

    Eloise reading in a scene from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
    "To celebrate everybody's good mood, I did a high kick — a celebratory high kick." She further explained that the Bridgerton dress she was wearing was not like a tracksuit — or a cancan skirt — where she could just lift her leg high, but as you can guess, that didn't stop her.

    Closeup of Claudia Jessie and Stephen Colbert
    "So when I put my leg up, it was restricted immediately, and I went back," she said. This is when Stephen asked, "Oh, because the bottom of the skirt took your legs out?" To which Claudia replied, "You better believe it."

    Closeup of Claudia Jessie demonstrating her accident
    As she was going down, she remembered looking at one of her Bridgerton costars and saying, "Oh, no," in a "the ship is going down" kind of tone.

    This is when she landed on her wrist and noted that everyone from the cast was laughing, which she was happy with because she "would have hated silence," but then, that's when things got serious.

    Claudia Jessie and a costar hugging at a &quot;Bridgerton&quot; premiere
    "I heard ringing go from this ear to this ear, and suddenly, everyone started sounding like this," Claudia said in an "underwater" tone as if she could not clearly hear her cast mates around her because she was in so much pain. "And I was like, 'Oh, I'm going deaf! I'm going deaf,'" she said. "And then I was like, 'Oh, I've broken my wrist.'"

    Closeup of Claudia Jessie
    Luckily, there was a medic on set to help Claudia get to a nearby hospital. But once she was there, she found out the medic wrote on a patient form that the "patient was high-kicking on set" for the reason for the incident. "I did one! I wasn't like an unstoppable high-kicking machine that they've been trying to stop at all costs for hours," she said.

    Closeup of Claudia Jessie
    Of course, there was no such thing as a cast in the Regency Era. So the Bridgerton costume department had to be extra creative when it came to hiding the cast for filming by creating a "summer muff," which was not a real Regency-style garment that existed back then.

    Claudia Jessie and Stephen Colbert on &quot;The Late Show&quot;
    "We just made it up. We were like, 'It's the "summer muff," of course!' So, I'm actually elbow-deep in summer muff right there. If you will," she said while pointing to a photo of her wearing the "summer muff" during a scene.

    Eloise wearing the &quot;summer muff&quot; as she takes a stroll with Miss Cowper
    After Claudia shared her story, it went viral not because of the story itself but because of how she told the story.

    For instance, this person said they want Adele and Claudia to be besties already.

    if the universe was just and giving it would put adele and claudia jessie in the same room https://t.co/93HUWUgtOr

    — mishka (@mishnewbooty) May 19, 2024
    Also, this person isn't wrong for wanting this interview to be Emmy-nominated.

    give claudia jessie an emmy for 0:41-0:43 https://t.co/n8OHc1MLxd

    — cathRyN (@cathrynrae) May 19, 2024
    Who needs pearls when you have a wig?

    SHE'S TOO GOOD I WAS CLUTCHING MY WIGS CLAUDIA JESSIE I MARVEL AT YOU https://t.co/1Zrj4CJGAt

    — ⊹. ݁ crenen . ݁₊ (polin! 💛) (@crenenisnotokay) May 19, 2024
    And 100 percent agree with this casting idea.

    commercial break before the gala. claudia jessie is the funniest person ever. she needs to be in a comedy. pic.twitter.com/1x7y0eGRNh

    — jemi 🌷- please us trailer 1M views (@privatemanor) May 18, 2024
    Anyway, make sure you watch the whole interview to get the full Claudia Jessie effect.

    You can also watch Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix now, and Part 2 of Bridgerton premieres June 13.

