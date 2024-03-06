15 Teachers Who Had Incredibly Weird Classroom Rules

9.

"It was not a teacher but a substitute. I was in fourth grade, and this guy walked into the class and requested immediately that we call him 'His Royal Majesty,' and he was so dead serious about it. Obviously, all of these fourth graders were very confused, and during roll call, no one said it except for the class clown, who became the sub's favorite. About twenty minutes later, he told us to read silently while he reviewed our math lesson. We silently read the whole day since he fell asleep and even excused ourselves to lunch and back. He still slept the whole day. Our whole class went to the office the next day and got him fired. No one ever saw him again."