Since life can be difficult at times, it sometimes doesn't hurt to receive wise advice from our elders. So when Reddit user Content_Structure118 asked: "People who are 55+ and happy with your life, what is your best advice to those under 25?" I thought it would be helpful to share their responses. Here's what they had to say below:
1. "Treat your body well now because you will either reap the rewards of it or suffer the consequences of it later. Enjoy your life and explore your hobbies and make your friends. Take this time to grow and heal and become the best version of yourself that you can."
2. "Learn how to save and invest money now. If you learn how to do it, 55-year-old you will be forever grateful to 25-year-old you."
"When I was 15, for my first paycheck, my mom took 20% to save. She said if you just take that money out before it ever hits your spending, you never notice it's gone. My stepdad later taught me how to invest it, albeit conservatively. I kept that up and when I got my first 'real' job on my own, I followed the same practice.
I'm now 40 and those lessons have proved invaluable. I plan on doing the same for my son and daughter. I'll be able to retire early and comfortably when many of my coworkers and friends/family will not be able to."