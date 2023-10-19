2. "Learn how to save and invest money now. If you learn how to do it, 55-year-old you will be forever grateful to 25-year-old you."

—u/Alembicbass4



"When I was 15, for my first paycheck, my mom took 20% to save. She said if you just take that money out before it ever hits your spending, you never notice it's gone. My stepdad later taught me how to invest it, albeit conservatively. I kept that up and when I got my first 'real' job on my own, I followed the same practice.

I'm now 40 and those lessons have proved invaluable. I plan on doing the same for my son and daughter. I'll be able to retire early and comfortably when many of my coworkers and friends/family will not be able to."



—u/MindTuna