    "It Takes Years To Earn And One Moment To Destroy": Adults Are Revealing The Life Lesson They Wished They Learned Sooner

    "The amount of confrontations I’ve managed to de-escalate just by doing it is quite a bit."

    When we're younger, it's pretty common to ignore really valuable advice that older people tend to give because of their life-long experiences. So when Reddit user britney2004 asked: "What's a piece of advice you received that you initially ignored but later found to be incredibly valuable?" I thought it would be helpful to share their answers. Here's what they had to say:

    1. "Taking care of your back."

    u/Cool1Mach

    "As someone who is 28 with chronic back problems. This! I remember days when I wouldn't be struggling just to get into my car because of lower back pain. Take care of your body especially your knees and back."

    u/whalefromabove

    2. "We judge ourselves by our intentions. We judge everyone else by their actions."

    u/rdkitchens

    "A corollary to that: Pay more attention to what people do than in what they say. Talk is cheap, but when push comes to shove, how people act shows you a lot of what kind of person they are."

    u/Redmen1212

    3. "Floss."

    u/Due-Radio72

    "Take really good care of your teeth in general. You only get one set, and once they start going, it’s usually too late to save them."

    u/sourcherrysugar

    4. "Your reputation takes years to earn, but only a moment to destroy."

    u/Individual-Fail4709

    "But you have to balance that with being okay to fail. Chasing perfection 24/7 is a recipe for depression. You have to learn how to handle being imperfect and getting a reputation for being able to bounce back from failure."

    u/BonquiquiShiquavius

    5. "Don't go grocery shopping when you're hungry."

    u/LaughingIsAwesome

    6. "Cave quid dicis, quando, et cui. Beware of what you say, when and to whom."

    u/ephdravir

    7. "Read instruction manuals. Everything from electronics to setting up a tent, you will get so much more out of your things. The one disclaimer, some manuals are shit. So...good luck."

    u/cornunderthehood

    8. "The associations you keep will inevitably be the qualities you develop."

    u/Twistedfiles

    "I’ve also heard this in the form of a theory that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with."

    u/MichaelMaugerEsq

    9. "Procrastinating leads to a burden. It's the root of most problems, whether you are a kid or an adult."

    u/HapyyToBeHere

    10. "Be careful with the toes you step on. Might be the ass you're kissing later. Never experienced it firsthand but have seen it happen with many others."

    u/SuperPotatoThrow

    11. "You’ll never convince a narcissist that their behavior is wrong, is abusive, etc. because their ego is too big to admit they are wrong, so there is no use trying."

    u/eatingaclitkat

    12. "Stop worrying about the opinions of people you don't respect anyway."

    u/birdie_num-num

    "If you wouldn't take their advice, don't take their criticism."

    u/DynamicOctopus420

    13. “'The worst thing you can do when someone shouts, is to shout back.' The amount of confrontations I’ve managed to de-escalate just by calmly talking back."

    u/draugr-can-talk

    14. "When I left a cushy and secure job at a television station to freelance in film and TV production services, my father cautioned: 'Put away 10% of each paycheck for a rainy day.' I didn't take his words to heart — and when, shortly after my first anniversary as an independent, the industry slowed to a crawl, I encountered some tough times that I barely survived. I recall that, at my lowest point, I had the next month's rent in hand — just barely — but no money for food besides a small baggie of pocket change. My heat had been shut off in the middle of an Alberta winter, and I had to ask my father for a loan to pay the gas bill and for groceries. So by the time work eventually picked up again, I had learned my bitter lesson and began to follow his advice assiduously."

    "Forty years later, I retired with a surprisingly well-capitalized retirement account, and membership in a gold-plated private healthcare plan. And in three weeks, for the third straight year, I'm forsaking frigid Canada to winter in Mexico. 

    In my young adulthood, I suffered through 18% mortgage rates, 12% unemployment, and a decade of stagflation, but I think in many other ways, young people today are facing at least as fraught an economic climate as I did back in '81. And I understand that today, others’ ability to 'put something aside for a rainy day' might be more limited than was mine. But I strongly encourage those who can, to do so."

    u/theartfulcodger

    15. "If your friend or coworker complains about others to you, they are saying bad things about you to other people."

    u/zazzlekdazzle

    16. "'If you have to question your integrity on a decision, the answer should be obvious.' Gramps passed this knowledge right before my whoppings; 20 years later, after first hearing this advice, and I'm lucky he is still here to see the man I've become. Any shadow of doubt I have usually made it easier to say no."

    u/1Penny0Thoughts

    17. "Don’t be afraid to let family members go if they’re toxic. I learned my lesson the hard way with this one."

    u/big_em

