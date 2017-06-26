Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

This Daughter's Way Of Cheering Up Her Mother After Her Chemotherapy Is Truly Wonderful

Since her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Geysa has had one goal – make her mother laugh.

Posted on
Raphael Evangelista
Raphael Evangelista
Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A girl named Geysa from Brazil has gone viral after she filmed an adorable video with her mother after a chemotherapy session.

Hoje eu brinquei com a minha mãe simulando como ela ficará quando o cabelo dela - que caiu com a quimioterapia - cr… https://t.co/4tAtIKrxwy
GEY loves harry @stylesperta

Hoje eu brinquei com a minha mãe simulando como ela ficará quando o cabelo dela - que caiu com a quimioterapia - cr… https://t.co/4tAtIKrxwy

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Today I played with my mother, showing how she will look when her hair – which has fallen out from chemo - grows.

Her reaction."

Geysa, told BuzzFeed Brazil her mother, Marinalva, was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer seven months ago, and that since then she and her father have been on a mission– to make her laugh.

"It's always been me, my father, and her," she said. "The sudden shock was huge and my dad was pretty shaken up; I had to keep up a tough front. The first, heaviest sessions were done with my father there with her. She cried, and he stayed by her side the whole time. During the treatment my father and I tried to make her laugh at any cost, with theater, musical numbers, everything done by just us two."
Geysa / Arquivo Pessoal

"It's always been me, my father, and her," she said. "The sudden shock was huge and my dad was pretty shaken up; I had to keep up a tough front. The first, heaviest sessions were done with my father there with her. She cried, and he stayed by her side the whole time. During the treatment my father and I tried to make her laugh at any cost, with theater, musical numbers, everything done by just us two."

She said she recently had to take on the responsibility of looking after her mother while her father was looking for a job.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @itsgeysa

Geysa said she was only playing around with the selfie camera on her phone, but she loved the result and decided to post the video.

Twitter: @stylesperta

In the video, after trying out a few things, Geysa gives her mother bangs with her own hair and they both burst into laughter.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @stylesperta

Since being posted, the video has been retweeted over 32,000 times. People loved how cute Geysa and her mother are.

@stylesperta Que coisa mais linda 😍❤
thaynara BACK TO YOU @littllezayn

@stylesperta Que coisa mais linda 😍❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What a beautiful thing."

"The video happened totally naturally," she said.

@stylesperta AHH QUE LINDAS ❤
Emy 🌙 @mybitchespll

@stylesperta AHH QUE LINDAS ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We were playing around in the kitchen, because she wanted to see how long her hair was, so I told her to look at it on the display on my phone, and then I decided to test how it would look when it was long. I put it in record, and afterward I fell in love with the result."

@stylesperta O amor cura. ❤
Loucapelavida @benn_mari

@stylesperta O amor cura. ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said her mother didn't like being filmed, but later she loved the positive impact the video was having.

Twitter: @stylesperta

"I posted it and she got so mad she almost killed me, and asked me to take it down," she said.

"She's refused to allow any pictures since she began treatment, but after I told her about all the positive messages, and about how we could inspire other people, in the end she let it stay up."

This post was translated from Portuguese.

Raphael Evangelista é redator do BuzzFeed, em São Paulo.

Contact Raphael Evangelista at raphael.evangelista@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World