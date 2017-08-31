Brazilian Women Are Tweeting Out Their Stories Of Uber Driver Harassment

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

“What happened is what happens to hundreds of thousands of Brazilian women,” Averbuck told the Guardian about her experience and the hashtag she launched. “This is a daily situation, it’s not just Uber.”

"I took a cab alone. I sat in the front seat. When the ride was over, the driver touched my leg. I no longer sit in the front. #MyDriverAbuse"

The outpouring of stories on Facebook and Twitter made clear that what happened to Averbuck's point distressingly clear.

"I was left at dawn on Ramiro Barcelos [a major street in the city of Porto Alegre} alone because I wouldn't let the taxi driver put his hand on my leg #MeuMotoristaAbusador"

Dozens of women came forward to talk about drivers taking advantage of the closeness of sharing a car to touch their passengers.

"I was in a taxi, he stopped before the gate and forced me to give my number to open the door. He's been calling me non-stop. #MeuMotoristaAbusador"

Among the reports were cases where the driver locked the passenger in the car and made some kind of threat. In this case, the goal was the victim's telephone number.

"My friend uninstalled Uber, in solidarity with @claraaverbuck is tired of harassment 'the guys use blackmail with ratings'"

There are cases in which the driver used the app's rating system as blackmail.

"I thought that this blackmail tactic of 'I’ll give you one star if you don’t tell me what do you study in college' was used only against me."

"After trapping me, he said that the fare would be free if I gave him a kiss and he grabbed my arm, I screamed for my mother."

Others attempted to abuse the victims using the argument that the fare will be free if they just go along with the driver's desires.

"Going to my grandmother's funeral, with a baby on my lap, he was opening the door for me and put his hand on my thigh."

The stories show that the abuse can happen in any situation.

"I received a message from the driver saying I was hot. I said I'd report it. He said he knew where I lived."

Many women say they felt afraid to make a formal accusation because the drivers know the address where they live.

The reports also served as a reminder that abuse isn't limited to Ubers and cab rides. Instead, it can occur in other situations, like when hitching a ride.

"My 'friend' gave me a ride, when I was asleep he took me to his house and tried to rape me #MeuMotoristaAbusador"

And that abuse can occur even at the hands of men who are close to the victims, like friends.

"We're iIn the middle of 2017 and there are people thinking a man can put his hand in a woman's panties without consent. Wake up. #MeuMotoristaAbusador"

Since 2009, Brazilian legislation has considered rape to be any act, such as undesired touching of private parts, that has occurred through violence or grave threat, even if penetration doesn't take place.

In other words, in the law's eyes there is no longer any difference between rape and an indecent assault. Here are the current penalties for rape in Brazil:

- From 6 to 10 years imprisonment, in non-qualifying cases;

- From 8 to 10 years imprisonment, if the victim has suffered great bodily harm or if they are between 14 and 18 years of age;

- From 12 to 30 years, if the victim has been murdered.