This Is The Only Thing You Should Be Using To Wash Your Body

Shokeen explained that when we use loofahs, sponges or any other implement to soap up, we are disrupting our skin’s mantle, the natural film of oils and acids that protect it. We want to keep that mantle intact, she told us, because it shields us against barrier disruption and transepidermal water loss — and it keeps the bad bacteria out.

“Rubbing a washcloth on yourself repeatedly sloughs off a lot of dead skin cells or cells in general that are not ready to slough off,” Shokeen said. “When that happens, you actually disrupt the top layer, which allows for more dehydration, water loss, and now you’re going to have to use more lotion to minimize that.”

And while we love a good post-shower lube job, we won’t need all that extra lotion if we don’t dry out and stress our skin while we’re in the tub.