Here Are Super Common Foods That Can Be Especially Dangerous To Eat If You Leave Them Out Too Long

That’s what we aimed to find out when we — Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, the co-hosts of HuffPost’s “Am I Doing It Wrong?” podcast — recently chatted with Kristen Aiken, HuffPost’s executive director of Life and Commerce.

During our 45 minutes together, Aiken, a culinary school grad and passionate food safety aficionado, gave us tips on how to spare our stomachs (and other delicate body parts) from the nightmarish repercussions of spoiled food.

The most shocking thing we learned was that some unexpected foods are especially dangerous when left out — and consuming them has even led to death.

“[The name for this] is ‘Fried Rice Syndrome’ colloquially, but it really applies to [almost all] pastas and rices,” Aiken told us before reading from a case report about a young Belgian man who died after consuming spaghetti with red sauce that had been left on his counter at room temperature for five days. An autopsy revealed that there were high levels of bacillus cereus present in his body.

“It’s a pretty common bacteria that’s found in most foods, and it doesn’t make most of us sick most of the time,” Aiken explained. “It’s bacteria that starts as a spore that’s inactive. Once you heat it during the initial cooking, it can become activated and release toxins. And the longer the food is left out at room temperature, the more the bacteria multiplies.”

Bacillus cereus spores are most commonly associated with rice and pasta, but they can also be found in meat and cheese. They are especially risky because they are resistant to heat (they “can only be eliminated by high-temperature treatment, say 121°C for 3 minutes”), and the toxins they produce cannot be destroyed with heat.