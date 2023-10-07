5 Indian Horror Stories And Urban Legends That May Give You Nightmares For Days

5.

Last but not least, Bishal and I discussed the Nale Ba legend — said to be based on true events from a village in Bengaluru, India. In English, "nale ba" translates to "come tomorrow." As the story goes, an evil spirit would knock on the doors of villagers at night while saying their names in a familiar voice. If the villagers opened the door, they would be killed and put back into bed. In hopes of preventing the spirit from knocking, the villagers began writing "nale ba" on their doors.