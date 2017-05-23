Sections

TVAndMovies

Wow, So, Whaboom Guy From 'The Bachelorette' Is The Worst

This fuggin' guy.

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
Rachel Wilkerson Miller
BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette debuted.

Reminder: Rachel is a 32-year-old attorney from Dallas, TX. She is bright, charismatic as hell, and deserves a partner who is her equal.
ABC / Via Twitter: @BacheloretteABC

So, what sort of eligible suitor does ABC think is good enough for this queen? This guy.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

This fuuuuucccccckin' guy.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

He introduced himself from inside the limo, via megaphone.

'Good evening! Stepping out of the limo next, standing at 6 feet tall, weighing in at a whopping 195 pounds, pure lean muscle mass. He also has one testicle larger than the other testicle, which, of course, is completely normal...your future husband.' (That's...not a joke. That's what he actually said.)
ABC

His occupation is listed as, simply, "Whaboom."

ABC

"But what is Whaboom?" you ask. Well, it's...

It's just, like, convulsing your entire body while shouting 'Whaaaaaaaaa-BOOOOOOOM!' Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Because Rachel is a freaking professional, she totally rolled with it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

But the rest of us were like...

Twitter: @TomGraphman

And the other suitors were...not impressed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

What white nonsense is this???

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Should we call security?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Blake L. — the "aspiring drummer" (???) who Twitter immediately nicknamed "Penis" because he introduced himself to the world by talking about how big his dong is — didn't mince words, saying, "He's a fucking clown."

That is, of course, an insult to clowns. Whaboom is more like the guy who got kicked out of clown school because he got caught masturbating in the clown car one morning before class. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Whaboom spent most of the episode whabooming, shouting nonsense through his megaphone, crashing other dude's chats with Rachel, and generally just being That Guy.

ABC

As if that weren't enough, this poor man's Jim Carrey is also that guy who plays guitar at the party:

And yes, he is indeed crooning 'Whaboom.' Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Whaboom is what would happen if a chimpanzee had sex with an off-brand Ken doll.

ABC

If Whaboom talked to you on the subway, you'd give him a tight-lipped smile, politely put your headphones back in, and then you would change cars at the next stop.

(If Whaboom talked to Rachel on the subway, she'd smile and laugh because she is clearly the kind of woman who uses humor to diffuse threats.)
Twitter: @lounicorn_

Behind every Whaboom is a woman making this face:

Twitter: @gavinmemes

And, look, Whaboom getting a rose isn't surprising; these producers are nothing if not excellent trolls.

Twitter: @ClaireEFallon

But what is shitty is that a lot of decent-seeming men got sent home last night and while this toolbox got to stay.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

I watch The Bachelorette to forget about all of the ways white male mediocrity is rewarded, and now I'm going to have to deal with Whaboom reminding me of that fact for two hours every week for the foreseeable future?

Rejected suitor Milton understands the problem here. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Sigh.

SAME, Whaboom. SAME. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

